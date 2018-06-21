Toyota Material Handling Selects Mirakl to Launch Online Marketplace

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirakl, the leading global marketplace solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A. (TMHU), North America’s top manufacturer of forklifts and material handling equipment, enabling TMHU to accelerate its digital strategy.

Seeing the success of other marketplaces and Amazon’s entry into aftermarket parts, TMHU recognized the need to accelerate their digital transformation and eCommerce strategy. In order to do so without creating conflict with its dealer partners, TMHU identified the marketplace model as a way to sell without channel conflict and leveraging the strength of the industry’s leading dealer network. Toyota dealers will be the primary fulfillment partners while the centralized website will create a common, user-friendly experience across the country.

“We strive to serve our business customers with an excellent experience and we’ve been on a journey to modernize their journey and better meet their expectations about where and how they want to buy,” said Steve Tadd, Director of Marketing & IT, Toyota Material Handling. “In addition, we see the future potential for the online marketplace to serve as a vehicle to better support our dealers by helping them sell more of their inventory – even non-Toyota products.”

TMHU chose Mirakl, rather than customizing its existing eCommerce platform, because of Mirakl’s expertise, superior technology, and ability to quickly deliver on TMHU’s short and long term strategic needs. An existing SAP Hybris customer, TMHU also selected Mirakl for its integration with SAP Hybris Commerce, as well as its steadfast relationship with Deloitte Digital, who will implement the Mirakl platform.

“As more manufacturers look to leverage platform business models, Toyota Material Handling has a strong vision and we’re proud to power their transformation,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “Through this partnership and our work with SAP and Deloitte, we look forward to helping TMHU accelerate eCommerce with an innovative new route to customers that avoids dealer conflict.”

About Toyota Material Handling, U.S.A., Inc.

Proudly manufactured in the United States, Toyota Industrial Equipment offers a full line of material handling solutions including forklifts, automated guided vehicles, fleet management services, aerial work platforms and tow tractors. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations in North America. For more information, visit ToyotaForklift.com.

About Mirakl

Mirakl gives retailers and brands a fast path to increase customer value by launching an online marketplace. Marketplaces exceed customer expectations by providing broader selection, at better prices, with superior service while respecting your Brand DNA. The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key SaaS solution that automates the hard things: Seller onboarding, product data management, service quality control, and order distribution; on an API-based solution that’s modular and easy to integrate into any e-commerce platform. Over 150 customers operating marketplaces in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven expertise and technology including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com