Energy Hippo and THG Energy Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance For Energy and Demand Management Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas & ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Hippo, Inc. and THG Energy Solutions, LLC have agreed to combine services and technologies in energy and demand management software.

“We are excited to work with THG to offer turnkey payment and data solutions to complement our Enterprise Energy Management (EEM) Suite™ software, along with THG’s demand management offerings,” said Energy Hippo CEO, Nitin Manchanda.

“Energy Hippo and THG were at the perfect place for collaboration in energy management software and services,” explained THG President, Daniel Frey. “Access to Energy Hippo’s EEM Suite™ provides world-class energy and sustainability solutions for even the biggest corporate enterprises.”

THG’s enterprise scale clients will quickly be introduced to the additional option of using Energy Hippo’s EEM Suite™. For large and complex clients, this will allow for greatly expanded capabilities around customized energy analysis, tenant billing, global currency and metric reporting. Energy Hippo’s clients now have added management options for utility and meter data integration. The combined offering provides turnkey integration of multi-sourced data solutions for utility and supplier bills, tariffs, smart meters, as well as common and open source IoT devices.

About Energy Hippo, Inc.

Energy Hippo’s flagship software product EEM Suite™ has been saving clients energy, water, time and money for the last 20 years. With offices in California and Washington, Energy Hippo serves diverse clients across the globe by providing a stable, secure and adaptable platform.

For more information: info@energyhippo.com or www.energyhippo.com

About THG Energy Solutions, LLC.

THG has offices in Austin and Tulsa staffed with energy professionals and engineers. THG provides energy and demand management software and technologies for multi-facility clients across North America with dozens of Private Label Partners in energy and sustainability industries.

For more information: contactus@thgenergy.com or www.thgenergy.com