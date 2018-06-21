First Modules Arrive for the KIPIC Al-Zour Project

The first modules built at the COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China, were shipped in May and have arrived in Kuwait. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVING, Texas & KUWAIT CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the first modules for the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) Al-Zour project have arrived in Kuwait. Fluor is working with its joint venture partners to deliver two engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction packages for key process support units, utilities and infrastructure for the Al-Zour refinery project. Upon completion, the new complex is expected to be one of the largest refineries in the world and produce 615,000 barrels per day.

Modules are being constructed at the COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (COOEC-Fluor) fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China. The first 14 of the 188 modules were loaded onto a shipping barge and sailed away in May to Kuwait. The sailaway of the modules was marked by a ceremony officiated by Hatem Al-Awadhi, KIPIC’s deputy chief executive officer and Jim Brittain, group president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business, and was attended by executive members of the project team.

“Fluor is proud to be part of KIPIC’s prestigious and strategically important Al-Zour project,” said Brittain. “This milestone was achieved through the collaboration and commitment of our craft professionals at the newly expanded Zhuhai fabrication yard where more than 6,500 craft workers are safely fabricating steel and pipe and assembling modules for the project.”

The Fluor-led joint venture, known as FDH JV, includes Daewoo Engineering and Construction and Hyundai Heavy Industries.

“Fluor and our joint venture partners are working closely with KIPIC to implement Fluor’s integrated engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction solutions across every phase of the project to enable the safe and efficient construction, commissioning and start-up of this new refinery,” said Al Collins, president of Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and Middle East.

