NTT Solmare and Sammy Networks Present World's First Fusion of Casino Slots and Dating Simulation Game! "Win His Heart Slots" Worldwide Premiere!

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT Solmare Corporation (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President: Akira Tomana, hereafter referred as “NTT Solmare”) and Sammy Networks Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Takayuki Kawagoe, hereafter referred as “Sammy Networks”) have released the world’s first romantic casino game “Win His Heart Slots” for both iOS and Android devices.

NTT Solmare has collaborated with Sammy Networks to release “Win His Heart Slots”, a unique fusion of casino slot machines and dating simulation games*. This collaboration is a first step towards becoming a global provider of mobile casino games.

*This service is made available in 134 countries excluding Japan, China and the EU.

1. Summary

(A) Features

• A sensational real Vegas experience

Enjoy free spins, bonus games, hit the jackpot and much more! Slot machines feature handsome anime characters from the dating simulation game series “Shall we date?” released by NTT Solmare. The higher your level is, the more characters and machines you will unlock. Play the game, raise your level and fall in love!

• A variety of breathtaking visual effects

In “Win His Heart Slots”, you will enjoy gorgeous visual effects characteristic of Japanese slot machines, which are unprecedented in any video slot game.

(B) “Shall we date?” series

NTT Solmare’s “Shall We Date?” series is the US’ favorite dating simulation series, enjoyed in 166 countries, with more than 32 million downloads from all over the world. “Shall we date?” games have received praise from fans worldwide, with an average review score of 4.4/5.0 in iTunes App Store as of April 2018.

“Win His Heart Slots” features anime characters from the top five popular titles of “Shall we date?” for users to enjoy. Subsequent updates will introduce themes and characters from other games.

2. Release Information

• Title: Win His Heart Slots

• Price: Free to play (in-app purchase available)

• Release Date: June 21, 2018

• Download

Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.sammynet.next.sa0008

App Store

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/id1340809048

*The game is NOT available for customers residing in Japan, China and EU countries.

• Language: English

• Released by: Sammy Networks Corp., Ltd.

3. Social Communication

“Win His Heart Slots” official homepage

https://www.wh2slots.com/

“Win His Heart Slots” official Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/WinHisHeartSlots/

4. NTT Solmare Corporation

NTT Solmare is one of the largest digital content providers in Japan, aiming to “enrich people’s minds through entertainment.” We provide entertainment services including the nation’s largest digital book (e-Book) service “Comic-C’moA”, dating simulation game series “Shall we date?” and “Moe! Ninja Girls”, and musical app “Lylink”.

(The official website in Japanese: http://www.nttsolmare.com/)

5. Sammy Networks Co., Ltd.

Sammy Networks, as a member of SEGA SAMMY Group, provides Japanese pachinko and slot games for personal computers (777TOWN.net) and mobile devices (777TOWN for Android, 777NEXT).

(The official website in Japanese: http://www.sammy-net.jp/)