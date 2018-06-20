SUPERVALU Enhances E-Commerce Offering with Instacart Agreement

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU), the largest public company grocery wholesaler in the United States, has entered into a reseller agreement with Instacart, creating a new professional services offering and expanding the company’s digital capabilities.

The agreement allows SUPERVALU to offer the benefits of online shopping and delivery services to more than 3,000 independent retail stores supplied by SUPERVALU as well as other retailers across the U.S. in the over 240 metro areas where Instacart operates. Instacart’s turn-key solution provides same-day grocery delivery or in-store pickup services to retailers through the use of personal shoppers who pick and deliver orders to consumers in as little as one hour.

“Consumers today want the ability to shop for food and groceries anytime and anywhere,” said Tom Kraus, vice president of digital at SUPERVALU. “Instacart allows retailers to meet customers when and where they want to buy with delivery in as little as one hour.”

The e-commerce platform provided by Instacart requires limited capital investment and, when combined with SUPERVALU’s digital marketing services, will provide SUPERVALU retailers with the capabilities to service more customers, more often, without POS integrations or additional labor costs. The Instacart and SUPERVALU agreement offers significant benefits through contracted pricing, placement on Instacart.com, and marketing expertise and support for retailers offering e-commerce to consumers.

"Instacart's success is driven by offering communities a same-day grocery delivery experience from the stores they love," said Nilam Ganenthiran, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. "We are proud to offer our services to SUPERVALU’s independent retail stores to give customers a convenient, time-saving option to get the products they have come to rely on from their beloved neighborhood brands."

SUPERVALU’s e-commerce services are grocer-focused, comprehensive solutions that are designed to provide the tools retailers need to increase sales, improve profitability, and implement a more efficient process. From consulting to websites, mobile apps, and loyalty programs, SUPERVALU’s e-commerce solutions bring a fresh perspective providing retailers with tools and expertise to build digital marketing and e-commerce channels.

About Instacart

Instacart helps people cross grocery shopping off their to-do lists with just a few clicks. Customers use the Instacart website or app to fill their virtual shopping cart with items from their favorite, local stores and Instacart connects them with shoppers who hand pick the items and deliver them straight to their door. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Instacart has quickly scaled to over 240 markets and partnered with retailers across North America, including popular national chains as well as local, regional grocers. By combining a personal touch with cutting-edge technology, Instacart offers customers a simple solution to save time and eat fresh food from the most trusted grocery brands. Instacart is the only grocery service that can meet today’s on-demand lifestyle by delivering in as little as one hour. Visit www.instacart.com for more information.

About SUPERVALU INC.

SUPERVALU INC. is one of the largest grocery wholesalers and retailers in the U.S. with annual sales of approximately $14 billion. SUPERVALU serves customers across the United States through a network of 3,437 stores composed of 3,323 wholesale primary stores operated by customers serviced by SUPERVALU’s food distribution business and 114 traditional retail grocery stores in continuing operations operated under three retail banners in three geographic regions (store counts as of February 24, 2018). Headquartered in Minnesota, SUPERVALU has approximately 23,000 employees (in continuing operations). For more information about SUPERVALU visit www.supervalu.com.