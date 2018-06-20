KoolSpan Joins Leading Global Companies in Cybersecurity Tech Accord to Fight Cyberattacks and Deliver Equal Protection for Customers Worldwide

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KoolSpan has joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, a watershed agreement to defend all customers from malicious attacks by cybercriminal enterprises and nation-states. The Tech Accord companies oversee important aspects of the world’s communications infrastructure including encryption, telecommunications, cloud-based customer relationship management, collaboration tools, endpoint security, and datacenter security.

"Protecting the cybersecurity and privacy of businesses and people is the defining challenge of our age, and the technologies that protect all of us must be protected,” said Elad Yoran, Executive Chairman, KoolSpan. “The Cybersecurity Tech Accord provides an important framework for leading companies to define principles that do so."

All Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatory companies make commitments in four areas:

Stronger defense

The companies will mount a stronger defense against cyberattacks, recognizing that everyone deserves protection. The companies pledged to protect all customers globally regardless of the motivation for attacks.

No offense

The companies will not help governments launch cyberattacks against innocent citizens and enterprises, and will protect against tampering or exploitation of their products and services through every stage of development, design and distribution.

Capacity building

The companies will do more to empower developers and those that use their technology, helping them protect themselves. This may include joint work on new security practices and new features the companies can deploy in their individual products and services.

Collective action

The companies will build on existing relationships and establish partnerships with industry, civil society and security researchers to improve collaboration, coordinate vulnerability disclosures, share threats and minimize the potential for malicious code into cyberspace.

”At Salesforce, Trust is our #1 value. Security and privacy are two sides of the same coin, and both are required to maintain trust in the technology industry,” said Amy Weaver, President, Legal and Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, Salesforce. “The Cybersecurity Tech Accord signatories are agreeing to real commitments of cooperation that will help member companies share information and practices that protect all of our customers.”

The Tech Accord companies include ABB, Arm, Atlassian, Avast, Bitdefender, BT, CA Technologies, Carbon Black, Cisco, Cloudflare, Cyber adAPT, DataStax, Dell, DocuSign, ESET, Facebook, Fastly, FireEye, F-Secure, Gigamon, GitHub, GitLab, Guardtime, HPE, HP Inc., Intuit, Juniper Networks, KoolSpan, KPN, LinkedIn, MediaPRO, Microsoft, Nielsen, Nokia, Oracle, RSA, Salesforce, SAP, Stripe, Telefonica, Tenable, Trend Micro, VMware, WISeKey.

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is the leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on smartphones. KoolSpan offers multiple encryption solutions supporting Android and iPhone. KoolSpan’s security and privacy solutions address the growing threat of loss or theft of intellectual property, vital information and proprietary assets. Customers include government organizations and enterprises in over 60 countries worldwide. KoolSpan is FIPS 140-2 validated and has 33 issued patents with dozens more pending. KoolSpan is a privately held and based in Bethesda, Md.

For more information, visit www.koolspan.com