Orthopaedic Institute for Children Joins Dodger Youth Camps to Discuss Avoidance and Awareness of Common Sports Injuries

As part of its ongoing focus to help young athletes minimize common sports injuries, the Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) will again this year be lending its knowledge regarding injury avoidance and awareness at two upcoming youth baseball camps at Dodger Stadium.

“Injuries in young athletes are on the rise, especially here in Southern California where the weather makes it possible to play year-round; so overuse of a certain muscle group is not uncommon,” said Jennifer Beck, M.D., associate director of the Center for Sports Medicine at OIC. “We want children to have fun, but it is also important to be aware of common baseball injuries and to be smart should an injury occur.”

For baseball players of all ages who play often, overuse injuries have become a very real part of life. The most common baseball injuries for hitters and fielders include muscle strain, meniscus tears and hand/wrist injuries. Pitchers are most often afflicted by elbow tendinitis, rotator cuff injury and labral tears to the point where elbow and shoulder injuries in children are on the verge of becoming an epidemic.

Also on the rise and worth serious concern are sports-related concussions. “Since most concussions happen without being actually knocked out, it is important that athletes, coaches and parents know the warning signs, which include headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, changes in vision, and numbness or tingling in the arms or legs,” said Dr. Beck. “When any of these symptoms occur, the athlete should immediately be pulled from play, carefully assessed, and then seek medical evaluation before returning to the field.”

OIC Nurse Practitioner Kathryn Williams will be sharing her expertise at the Dodger camp June 25, talking with the young athletes about the warning signs of these injuries, how to minimize the risk, and what to do should an injury occur. OIC will participate in a second Dodger camp July 31. The four-day-long camps are sponsored by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and offer boys and girls ages 7 to 12 daily instruction by members of the Dodgers major league coaching staff and Dodger alumni with special guest appearances by current Dodger players.

OIC’s annual participation at the Dodgers Youth Baseball Camp is just one chapter in a wonderful history of partnerships and cooperation between the two Los Angeles institutions. In 2016 the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation awarded a grant to OIC to support the opening of Los Angeles’ first Ambulatory Surgery Center designed and built exclusively to provide orthopaedic outpatient surgical care to children.

OIC is home to Los Angeles’ premier Center for Sports Medicine for children. Its state-of-the-art facility is staffed by a specially trained team of sports medicine physicians, pediatric orthopaedic surgeons, nurse practitioners, medical assistants, athletic trainers and physical therapists all focused on helping each child return to his or her sport activities as quickly and safely as possible with the shortest possible recovery time.

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children, OIC receives nearly 70,000 patient visits each year. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.