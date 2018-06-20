Franchising Magnate Jeff Moosa Adds Russo’s Restaurants to Portfolio; Acquires Richardson Location

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Russo’s Restaurants announced today a development deal with distinguished franchising entrepreneur Zafar “Jeff” Moosa. Backed with more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant franchising industry, Moosa adds the Russo’s name to his portfolio through the acquisition of the Richardson, Texas Russo’s Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen, located at 700 E Campbell Rd. Through the agreement, he will also significantly expand Russo’s Restaurants’ Texas footprint across Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Chef Anthony Russo, the brand’s creative culinary mind, founder and CEO of Russo’s Restaurants, the multi-brand franchisor of both Russo’s Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen and Russo’s New York Pizzeria, inked the agreement with Moosa. Moosa’s restaurant franchise investments and operations also include several Taco Bell, Captain D’s and Golden Chick locations. He’s also a former franchisee of Jack in the Box and Church’s Chicken.

“Our current pace of growth in Texas – and beyond – is unprecedented for our brands,” said Russo, who has 40 years of culinary expertise featuring fresh, homemade Italian cuisine using family recipes. “With Jeff’s business acumen behind the Russo’s brand, we are equipped to introduce our concepts to more families, friends and business associates. In addition to Jeff’s recent investment, we’re seeing tremendous interest and growth this year with franchising partners in the U.S. and internationally.”

Russo’s Restaurants offers a rare franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs like Moosa interested in proven brands that are entirely chef driven. Beyond consumer convenience, Russo’s is leading the Italian dining category by creating a business model that offers:

A smaller footprint (1,500 - 3,500 sq. ft.) for less overhead

A low-cost entry into the restaurant business with an initial investment starting around $395,000 in select markets

A focus on fresh ingredients to subtract additional supply costs for preservatives and packaging, and also to meet consumer’s demand for quality food

Online ordering, takeout and free delivery options for added customer value

Recently, Chef Anthony shook up the restaurant industry and strengthened his brands’ franchise opportunity by introducing the “Next Generation Pizza & Italian” restaurant model–ideal for on-the-go diners looking for authentic Italian cuisine at shopping malls, strip centers and airports.

The restaurant design and environment blends the freshness of a fine Italian restaurant with the magic created around a homemade Italian meal. Plus, the unique, open kitchen design and one-of-a-kind pizza bar provides guests the chance to watch Russo’s chefs prepare hand-tossed pizzas and homemade meals fresh from scratch and to enjoy the aromas of authentic Italian cooking.

Beyond Texas, the brand has a U.S. franchising focus throughout Florida, the Northeast and the middle section of the country. Internationally, growth territories include the Middle East, Asia and Western Europe.

For more on Russo’s franchise opportunities, visit https://russosfranchise.com, or call (1-855-978-7767).

About Russo’s Restaurants

Russo’s Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the fast casual and casual dining brands Russo’s New York Pizzeria and Russo’s Coal-Fired Italian Kitchen. Based in Houston, Russo’s Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Florida. Russo’s has entered international markets as well, with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. Chef Anthony Russo created Russo’s Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, and by developing a broad variety of handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo’s Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony’s commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. To learn more about Russo’s franchise development opportunities in the Middle East, visit www.russosfranchise.com.