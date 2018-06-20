Sanders Bajwa Selects DISCO for Ediscovery Firmwide

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud discovery leader DISCO and Austin-based Sanders Bajwa, LLP today announced the law firm’s selection of DISCO as its ediscovery partner.

When partners Yusuf Bajwa and Joe Sanders left their big law firms to form Sanders Bajwa, they looked to embrace a modern and technologically savvy approach to client service. In exploring discovery solutions for their commercial litigation practice, DISCO was the obvious choice due to its speed, ease of use and intuitive user interface.

“We were truly blown away when we saw DISCO in action,” said Yusuf Bajwa, Sanders Bajwa founding partner. “Our experiences with discovery solutions from our prior firms involved dealing with cumbersome, slow, legacy solutions that were difficult to use. DISCO empowers us to work faster and smarter, and selecting DISCO as our firmwide discovery solution was a no-brainer.”

DISCO has built a reputation for delivering features that solve the problems legal professionals actually experience. By partnering with DISCO for ediscovery, organizations can automate and simplify complex and error-prone tasks that distract from practicing law, expediting document location and review while reducing costs.

“Growing law firms don’t have time or resources to deal with traditional, inefficient and hard-to-use discovery solutions -- they need a platform that’s as nimble and innovative as they are,” said Neil Etheridge, DISCO chief marketing officer. “DISCO’s cutting-edge discovery solutions and services will enable Sanders Bajwa to utilize advanced technology and truly differentiate how they address their client needs.”

About DISCO

DISCO is the leading provider of ediscovery solutions for law firms, corporations, and government agencies. With technology and services that automate and simplify complex and error-prone tasks that distract from practicing law, DISCO empowers lawyers and their teams to effectively manage discovery processes. DISCO is the ediscovery choice of leading U.S. law firms including litigation boutiques and AmLaw, Fortune 500 companies, as well as government agencies around the world.