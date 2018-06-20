OhioHealth and Clearwater Compliance announce three-year Cyber Risk Services™ partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Compliance, LLC, a top-ranked healthcare cyber risk management solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a new three-year agreement to provide its Cyber Risk Services™ (CRS) to OhioHealth, a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. OhioHealth has been successfully using Clearwater’s IRM|Pro™ cyber risk management software and professional services since 2016, leading to its decision to expand the partnership.

OhioHealth is a family of 29,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 10 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites, hospice, home health, medical equipment and other health services spanning 47 Ohio counties whose vision is to be the place where patients want to go when they need healthcare services.

Clearwater Cyber Risk Services™ is a full-service cyber risk management program that materially enhances healthcare providers’ capabilities and resources in safeguarding its critical information systems and protected health information. Leveraging Clearwater’s IRM|Pro™ platform, Clearwater CRS enables organizations to strategically, efficiently, and quickly assess, respond to, and monitor cybersecurity risks. Through Clearwater’s proven methodology, healthcare providers of any size can achieve compliance, safeguard patient information, reduce risk to patient safety, and ultimately gain a competitive advantage.

“We are honored to earn OhioHealth’s trust and confidence,” said Barry Mathis, Clearwater’s Chief Business Development Officer. “As cyber threats continue to increase in both frequency and complexity, healthcare organizations are transitioning from manual solutions to our IRM|Pro™ platform and Cyber Risk Services. OhioHealth is a progressive hospital system that realizes that patients today are concerned with breaches in healthcare, and that they have a choice in service. OhioHealth is demonstrating its commitment to its patients by maturing its cyber risk program through Clearwater’s Cyber Risk Services.”

Clearwater enables healthcare providers to achieve compliance and implement a NIST-based cyber risk management program through its unique SaaS-based enterprise cyber risk management system (eCRMS), IRM|Pro™ software and expert professional services. Clearwater’s solutions are exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital Association and multiple state hospital associations. The company has a proven track record in helping hospitals and health systems of all sizes — including over 40 of the top Integrated Delivery Networks in the country — combat today’s evolving cyber risks.

About Clearwater Compliance

Clearwater provides the most complete and trusted, enterprise-class cyber risk management solution available. Designed for healthcare providers and their partners, Clearwater’s IRM|Pro™ platform and experienced professional services team provide insights and actions to address compliance, cyber and patient safety risks. Clearwater is a 2017 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, the 2018 Best in KLAS winner in Cybersecurity Advisory Services and exclusively endorsed by the American Hospital Association as well as numerous state hospital associations. Clearwater solutions have been deployed within hundreds of hospitals and health systems, Fortune 100 organizations and federal government institutions. More information about Clearwater Compliance is at http://www.Clearwatercompliance.com.

About OhioHealth

OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth has been recognized as one of the top five large health systems in America by Truven Health Analytics, an honor it has received six times. It is also recognized by FORTUNE as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” and has been for 12 years in a row, 2007-2018.

Serving its communities since 1891, it is a family of 29,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a network of 10 hospitals, 200+ ambulatory sites, hospice, home-health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital. For more information, please visit our website at www.ohiohealth.com.