TPG Capital Partners with Anastasia Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TPG Capital (TPG), the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to make a strategic minority investment in Anastasia Beverly Hills, a high-growth, prestige beauty company. TPG is partnering with Anastasia Beverly Hills to help enhance its operations and growth, with a focus on e-commerce and international expansion. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“It has been incredible to watch Anastasia Beverly Hills evolve,” said Anastasia Soare, Founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills. “With the help of my daughter, Claudia, what started as a singular brow studio in Beverly Hills has gone on to become one of the fastest growing companies in today’s global beauty industry. Claudia and I are extremely excited to announce our partnership with TPG. This is the next step in Anastasia Beverly Hills’ evolution. Their minority stake in the company will allow us to reach even more of our loyal fans across the globe.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills was founded in 1997 by Romanian-born entrepreneur Anastasia Soare. Soare came to the United States with a strong entrepreneurial vision and unique approach to beauty. Since launching the brand, Soare has created an entirely new category in cosmetics – eyebrows – centered around her revolutionary brow-shaping technique, the patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method. In addition to brows, Soare and her daughter, Claudia Soare, have expanded its product set into the eyes, face, and lips categories, winning numerous accolades for their breakthrough products, such as the Original Contour Kit. With 17 million Instagram followers, the company uses social media to cultivate a consumer community focused on product education, quality, and artistry.

“Anastasia, Claudia, and their team have successfully built an authentic, high-growth, and innovative brand that deeply resonates with consumers,” said Paul Hackwell, Partner at TPG Capital. “As investors, we are excited by the opportunity to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs like Anastasia and Claudia to bring their vision to the next level. We are impressed by the company’s differentiated product offering and strong consumer advocacy, and look forward to working closely with management to further accelerate growth.”

Across its funds, TPG has significant experience partnering with strong consumer brands across industries to build and scale their businesses. Select investments include Cirque du Soleil, Life Time Fitness, Rodan + Fields, and Viking Cruises.

Imperial Capital acted as financial advisor to Anastasia Beverly Hills. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisors to TPG and are providing financing for the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor to TPG.

