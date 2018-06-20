Siebert Financial Corp. Set to Join the Russell 3000® Index

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siebert Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: SIEB) is pleased to announce it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the Russell U.S. Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 25, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 8, 2018.

Annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 11, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell U.S. Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Siebert Financial Corp. was founded in 1967 by Muriel F. Siebert, the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the first to head one of its member firms, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. Muriel Siebert was also a pioneer by transforming her firm into a discount brokerage in 1975 on the first day the NYSE allowed members to negotiate commissions.

Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert Financial Corp. said, “ We are extremely pleased for Siebert Financial to be included in the FTSE’s Russell 3000® list, and we look forward to heightened visibility among the investing community. This development marks another major milestone in the storied history of the firm. It demonstrates the hard work and efforts of our team to increase shareholder value while building a world-class institution dedicated to serving client financial needs.”

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial is a holding company that conducts its retail discount brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. The firm became a member of the NYSE in 1967, when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the Exchange. In addition, in 2014 the Company began business as a registered investment advisor through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc. Siebert Financial, based on Wall Street in New York City, serves clients through its branch offices located nationwide and globally online. https://www.siebertnet.com/

Siebert’s Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and known and unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Siebert Financial Corp. (the “Company”) to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including without limitation: changes in general economic and market conditions; changes and prospects for changes in interest rates; fluctuations in volume and prices of securities; changes in demand for brokerage services; competition within and without the brokerage business, including the offer of broader services; competition from electronic discount brokerage firms offering greater discounts on commissions than the Company; the prevalence of a flat fee environment; limited trading opportunities; the method of placing trades by the Company’s customers; computer and telephone system failures; the level of spending by the Company on advertising and promotion; trading errors and the possibility of losses from customer non-payment of amounts due; other increases in expenses and changes in net capital or other regulatory requirements. As a result of these and other factors, the Company may experience material fluctuations in its operating results on a quarterly or annual basis, which could materially and adversely affect its business, financial condition, operating results, and stock price, as well as other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements.” The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to such “forward-looking statements” to reflect future events or developments. An investment in the Company involves various risks, including those mentioned above and those, which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, copies of which may be obtained from the Company or through the SEC’s website.

Notice to Investors

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16.2 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com