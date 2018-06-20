Voluntis and Monarch Medical Technologies Announce Partnership to Provide Seamless Solution for Insulin Dosing Across the Continuum of Care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris: FR0004183960 – VTX), a company specialized in digital therapeutics, and Monarch Medical Technologies, the leader in precision insulin dosing for optimized inpatient glucose management, today announced a new strategic partnership aimed at improving the coordination of glycemic management for patients with insulin dosing recommendations in both the inpatient and outpatient setting.

Monarch is the developer of the EndoTool Glucose Management System, an FDA-cleared software suite, providing safe, individualized, and precise inpatient insulin dosing recommendations through its two applications, EndoTool IV for intravenous insulin therapy and EndoTool SubQ for subcutaneous insulin therapy.

Voluntis’ Insulia is an FDA-cleared, prescription-only digital therapeutic for people and their care teams using basal insulin to treat type 2 diabetes. Insulia provides automated basal insulin dose recommendations and personalized coaching messages, while enabling the health care team to remotely monitor progress.

In the U.S., 7.2 million of the total 30.3 million individuals with diabetes, are undiagnosed, and many first find out about their diagnosis and initiate insulin treatment while in the hospital. These patients can feel lost when transitioning from the highly-regimented inpatient hospital setting to being on their own in an outpatient setting. The objective in combining the power of these two systems is to take patients from successful insulin dosing in the hospital, using the EndoTool Glucose Management System, to continued effective insulin treatment at home, using Insulia for daily follow-up.

The partnership between the two companies supports adherence to insulin dosing regimens grounded in evidence-based standards of care throughout all care settings. Within the hospital, the use of EndoTool has been shown to significantly reduce hypoglycemia rates, among other patient outcomes, and Insulia has been shown to effectively support diabetes management in the outpatient setting.

“We are pleased to partner with Monarch and believe that our two organizations have great synergy to provide healthcare institutions with a comprehensive solution to manage glucose from the hospital to home,” said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Voluntis. “With both EndoTool and Insulia, providers can be confident that their patients continue to receive personalized dosing recommendations at home, to achieve and maintain target glucose levels.”

“Across the country, every hospitals’ patient population with a diagnosis of diabetes is growing, and hospitals need to not only have a better solution to ensure they manage hyperglycemia and avoid hypoglycemia while in the hospital, but also once the patient is home,” said Linda Beneze, President and Chief Executive Officer, Monarch Medical Technologies. “We are proud to partner with Voluntis and provide a solution to support glycemic management across the continuum of care. With improved glycemic control from hospital to home, episodes of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia decrease, infections rates decline, and the chances of readmissions are reduced.”

Representatives from the two companies will be present at the upcoming American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions taking place in Orlando, FL on June 22-26. To learn more about the partnership, visit Monarch at Booth #516 and Voluntis at Both #402.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people suffering from chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Combining mobile and web apps, Voluntis’ solutions deliver personalized recommendations to the patient and the care team that so that they can, for example, adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. These real-time recommendations are based on digitized clinical algorithms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics. These include Insulia® and Diabeo® in diabetes as well as eCO and ZEMY in oncology. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies such as Roche, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Onduo. Based out of Boston and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

Diabeo® is a registered trademark of Sanofi. Insulia® is a registered trademark of Voluntis.

For further information: http://www.voluntis.com

About Insulia®

Insulia® provides automated basal insulin dose recommendations and coaching messages for people with type 2 diabetes while enabling the health care team to remotely monitor progress. A healthcare practitioner prescribes Insulia using their dedicated web portal and sets up the treatment plan rules that will adjust basal insulin dosing based on the person’s specific needs. The user then receives an activation code to get started with their personalized app. Once downloaded, the app uses blood glucose readings and any hypo symptoms to recommend doses in real-time. These are constantly updated using clinical algorithms built into the application. Data is automatically shared with the health care team, who can remotely monitor the patient’s progress toward their goal thanks to tailored notifications. This enables providers to deliver tailored telemedicine services, a practice increasingly supported by payers worldwide. Insulia is available for people using any brand of basal insulin including Lantus®, Levemir®, Toujeo®, Tresiba® (U-100) and Basaglar®.

For further information: http://www.insulia.com

About Monarch Medical Technologies

Monarch Medical Technologies is the leading provider of electronic systems for inpatient glycemic management. Monarch’s EndoTool® Glucose Management System offers personalized dosing recommendations for intravenous and subcutaneous insulin therapy. As a Class II FDA-cleared, patent pending software suite, EndoTool has enabled more than 230 hospitals to provide unsurpassed patient-specific glycemic control across a broad population of patients, and ultimately deliver better, safer care.

For more information, please visit: http://www.monarchmedtech.com