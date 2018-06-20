N2WS Details Amazon Web Services Public Sector Momentum with Customers Such as Harvard University and DB Systel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--N2W Software (N2WS), a Veeam company and a leading provider of backup and recovery solutions for Amazon Web Services (AWS) today detailed its momentum among AWS Public Sector customers such as Harvard University, one of the world’s greatest institutions of learning and research, and DB Systel, a German IT service provider and subsidiary of the German transportation giant, Deutsche Bahn.

Ron Hawkins, senior technology architect at Harvard, will present at the AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington, DC on June 21 at 1:00 P.M. EDT. His presentation, “Data Protection Course 201: Harvard – A Practical Approach to AWS Backup,” details Harvard’s migration to the cloud and how the university protects its data and applications on AWS with N2WS Cloud Protection Manager (CPM).

Harvard University’s Journey to the Cloud

Harvard University IT (HUIT) recognized in 2015 that depending on on-premises infrastructure to deliver critical data and applications presented far too much risk. On-premises assets have high fixed costs, present significant security risks and requires a large number of different vendors’ products – more than 200 in Harvard’s case – that need specialized skills and tools to support and manage. AWS provided a better way to reliably manage Harvard’s data and applications, especially in the event of a disaster.

Today, Harvard has migrated more than 340 applications to the cloud, with many more to come. But before Harvard could start relying on the cloud, IT needed to ensure that its cloud assets would be protected in case of accidental deletion, corruption or malicious activity. Harvard University IT’s on-premises backup solution had a limited cloud feature set, and it lacked both cloud backup schedules and retention policy standards.

After a rigorous evaluation, Harvard University IT selected N2WS from AWS Marketplace. The N2WS solution met all of Harvard’s stringent requirements, and also proved cost-effective and simple to implement. N2WS recovered data in less than a minute and uses AWS-native snapshots to provide fast, efficient backup and disaster recovery.

“Harvard needed a solution that could be deployed quickly and with minimal impact on on-going migration activities.” Hawkins said. “N2WS provided us with a solution that not only recovers data in seconds, but it also deploys in minutes and is extremely easy to use. N2WS is a key component of our ongoing cloud strategy.”

DB Systel Relies on N2WS to Provide Additional Protection to More than 400 AWS Servers

A subsidiary of transportation giant Deutsche Bahn, DB Systel is a service provider that covers the entire life cycle of IT and communications solutions. The company has 3,800 employees and revenues in 2017 were approximately EUR 785 million.

DB Systel, like many organizations, has a cloud-first approach and, over time, has been migrating applications and data to AWS. These instances needed to be protected with additional backup and recovery options, so DB Systel turned to N2WS. Today, DB Systel uses Cloud Protection Manager to protect more than 400 servers across 13 AWS accounts, providing application-consistent backups for applications such as Oracle, MySQL, MongoDB, Microsoft Exchange and many, many others.

“The services we provide form the backbone of Germany’s transportation infrastructure, as well as the IT foundation for other large organization’s operations,” said Bjorn Preuster, System Engineering Storage / Backup at DB Systel. “AWS provides us with unparalleled flexibility, efficiency and agility, and N2WS provides us with the additional layer of security we needed to rely on the cloud as heavily as we do.”

“N2WS’ momentum with AWS’s Public Sector customers continues to accelerate,” said Andy Langsam, COO at N2WS. “CIOs recognize that data on the cloud must have multiple layers of protection, and with N2WS they can deploy a solution in minutes that uses AWS-native technologies to further protect their data and restore it in seconds. We give organizations the assurance they require to fully unlock the benefits of the cloud.”

About N2WS

N2WS is a leading provider of enterprise-class backup, recovery and disaster recovery solutions for Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (Amazon EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Redshift. Used by thousands of customers worldwide to backup thousands of production servers, N2WS Cloud Protection Manager is a preferred backup solution for Fortune 500 companies, enterprise IT organizations and Managed Service Providers operating large-scale production environments on AWS. To learn more, visit www.n2ws.com.