Luxury Card Launches New TV Commercial with Leading Surf Talent and Champion Ian Walsh

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card's new commercial is currently airing on national networks and digital channels. Featuring Ian Walsh, the message focuses on how Luxury Card membership and its benefits help Cardmembers to Experience More ™ , reach their own personal peak and enjoy the rewards this lifestyle offers.

Walsh recently achieved a perfect 10 during the renowned 2017 Pe’ahi Challenge—a pinnacle for any big-wave surfer—and received the prestigious Ride of the Year Award at the 2018 World Surf League Big Wave Awards. A cardholder as well as a zealous and dedicated athlete, Walsh understands the value of his Luxury Card membership.

“ I am constantly juggling my professional career and family responsibilities, like anyone else. I always have my Mastercard Gold Card on me because its global concierge team is there 24/7 to keep my life in order,” said Walsh.

“ We are privileged to be able to call Ian Walsh our cardholder and ambassador,” said Marina Kissam, Vice President, Customer Experience. “ His lifestyle reflects our customers—they are dedicated to their pursuits. As such, they’re busy, they travel around the world and they expect quality service, value and peace of mind from Luxury Card, which allows them to focus on what matters most to them.”

Each Mastercard Gold Card is engineered with a 24K-gold-plated stainless steel front and carbon back, and with 46 patents issued globally Luxury Card leads the industry in metal card design and construction. The craftsmanship and innovation entailed in the development and manufacturing of each Luxury Card exemplify its brand identity.

As the top-tier Luxury Card, the Mastercard Gold Card provides best-in-class benefits to its Cardmembers: 2% redemption rates for airfare and cash back; 24/7 access to Luxury Card Concierge ™ ; Luxury Card Travel ™ benefits with an average total value of $500 per stay at leading hotel properties such as The Ritz-Carlton, Mandarin Oriental and The Peninsula; $200 annual airline credit; $100 TSA Pre-Check application credit; and unlimited complimentary global airport lounge access with Priority Pass ™ Select, including companions.

Running 15, 30 and 60 seconds long, the work was developed in-house as a creative collaboration between Luxury Card and Ian Walsh. The musical score was exclusively commissioned to perfectly capture the message’s mood and theme. Shot on location in scenic Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Walsh’s home of Maui, Hawaii, every detail of this commercial reflects the feeling of being a Luxury Card member.

To view the new commercial, please visit luxurycard.com or the Luxury Card YouTube channel.

About Luxury Card ™

Luxury Card is a global services company offering access to three world-class, premium credit cards— Mastercard® Gold Card ™ , Mastercard® Black Card ™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card ™ —each with a distinctive, patented metal card design and construction.

Luxury Card caters to busy individuals and active travelers who want to get the most out of their purchases. With Luxury Card Rewards ™ , Cardmembers earn points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for a variety of benefits such as 2% value for airfare and up to 2% value for cash back.

Cardmembers enjoy the convenience of Luxury Card Concierge ™ , available 24/7 to help fulfill every request—allowing members to focus on what’s truly important. Serving the frequent traveler, the Luxury Card Travel ™ program offers exclusive amenities and benefits at over 3,000 properties around the world. Cardmembers also enjoy up to $200 in annual travel credits as well as access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide.

Accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers and in 210 countries globally, Luxury Card offers access to unmatched value, rewards and benefits. With reliability at home and abroad, Cardmembers shop and travel with confidence and peace of mind knowing Luxury Card is committed to protecting and accommodating their lifestyle. Learn more at luxurycard.com.

About LUXURY MAGAZINE

LUXURY MAGAZINE is published by Luxury Card. The readership comprises Luxury Card members—affluent men and women across the United States, all with an interest in quality, value and service. Produced each quarter by a dedicated team, the publication features world-class editorial and offers a range of luxury categories in every issue, each with a seasonal theme and focus, to expand upon Cardmembers’ wide array of passions. Access LUXURY MAGAZINE anytime, anywhere, on any device at luxurymagazine.com.