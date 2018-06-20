Richmond Quality ACO Goes Live with Population Health Management Platform

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richmond Quality Accountable Care Organization (ACO), is a 470+ bed healthcare facility in Staten Island, New York that provides premier quality care to their patients by offering a full spectrum of healthcare services. To support the delivery of high-quality care, Richmond Quality ACO has successfully deployed a population health management platform from Lightbeam Health Solutions.

While Richmond Quality has achieved shared savings over the past two performance years, they have selected Lightbeam with the goals of reducing acute facility utilization and improving preventative care management programs. Another area of interest is chronic care management (CCM) and other initiatives covered by CMS. These objectives are being targeted across their Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACO and Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program populations which total around 7,000 patients. The following Lightbeam modules have been brought live to support these initiatives:

Enterprise Data Warehouse

Risk Stratification

Clinical and Claims Data Analytics

Physician Engagement

Care Management

GPRO Reporting

Since deployment, Richmond Quality has already found value in the ability to analyze their population from a holistic perspective. One report from Lightbeam found a patient who had visited emergency departments 93 times in the past 12 months. With the visibility provided by Lightbeam, Richmond Quality was able to reprioritize and proactively reach out to provide appropriate care to this patient and other ED super utilizers. Confident in the data they are now able to view, Richmond Quality hired two additional care managers to ensure resources are in place to take action on the insights provided by Lightbeam.

“We are very pleased with the Lightbeam modules the ACO has implemented. The investment has allowed the ACO to identify problems and create solutions and provide more efficient healthcare,” said Richard Salhany, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Medical Operations for Richmond University Medical Center and Executive Director of Richmond Quality Accountable Care Organization.

“Richmond Quality ACO has shown an appetite for growth in value-based care by taking the right steps to improve outcomes and reduce costs for their MSSP ACO and DSRIP programs,” said Pat Cline, CEO of Lightbeam. “Investing in population health management solutions and services will help them optimize the health of their community. We are committed to helping Richmond achieve all their goals as they aspire to continue delivering high-quality care to their patients.”

About Richmond Quality ACO:

Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC), is a 470+ bed healthcare facility and teaching institution serving Staten Island borough residents as a leader in the areas of acute, medical and surgical care, including emergency care, surgery, minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, pediatrics, podiatry, endocrinology, urology, oncology, orthopedics, neonatal intensive care and maternal health. The Medical Center earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for quality and patient safety. For more information, visit http://www.rumcsi.org/about

About Lightbeam Health Solutions:

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam's platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.