Incorta Partners With HPE to Deliver Powerful Data Analytics Engine on HPE Superdome Flex Server

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incorta announced today that it now offers its enterprise analytics platform on standard configurations of the modular, in-memory computing system HPE Superdome Flex Server. Now, the smallest to the largest enterprises can use Incorta as the single source of truth for all enterprise data, making the data accessible for real-time analytics and interactive reporting at unprecedented speed and scale while lowering costs.

Reference configurations jointly developed by Incorta and HPE illustrate how enterprises can readily lay a foundation for their next-generation analytics that consists of Incorta software running on HPE Superdome Flex. The base configuration starts with four industry-standard Intel Scalable Processors with a choice of cores and 1.5TB of memory. Leveraging the modular chassis architecture, the system can scale incrementally up to 896 cores and 48TB of memory as a single system, providing enterprises with an efficient and cost-effective path to scale their data initiatives as data volume and user demands grow.

The solution is an ideal option for enterprises that have struggled for years with complex, costly data warehousing and business analytics initiatives, and have consistently fallen short on their promise of business results and ROI. By coupling Incorta’s revolutionary technology with the HPE Superdome Flex’s in-memory computing technology and unparalleled scale, enterprises can query and analyze terabytes of data within seconds. They can supercharge their analytics initiatives by rapidly aggregating large data sets from SaaS applications, packaged enterprise applications such as ERP and CRM systems, and existing data warehouses to deliver key business insights at orders of magnitude faster speeds and dramatically lower costs than with traditional data warehousing solutions.

In addition, Incorta’s subscription pricing model can be paired with HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity so customers can benefit from the agility and economics of the public cloud as well as the security and performance of on-premises IT.

“ Through our partnership, Incorta and HPE deliver to enterprises pre-tested and defined options that can scale up to meet the demanding needs of any modern analytics initiative,” said Osama Elkady, CEO of Incorta. “ Like many other Incorta Fortune 500 customers, even the largest enterprises now can make timely and more accurate data-driven decisions while reducing licensing costs and redeploying to innovative projects thousands of man hours that are typically spent on operating and maintaining traditional data warehousing technologies.”

“ Incorta takes full advantage of the breakthrough in-memory technology and modularity of Superdome Flex,” said Jeffrey Kyle, VP and GM of HPE Mission Critical Systems. “ This joint solution accelerates high-volume data analytics and equips business lines with market-winning insights.”

About Incorta

Incorta’s enterprise analytics platform aggregates complex business data in real-time, augmenting—or bypassing—the need for a traditional data warehouse. Powered by the industry’s first Direct Data MappingTM engine, Incorta provides unprecedented query performance and eliminates costly join operations altogether. Incorta’s powerful software platform allows companies to go from transactional data directly to business analytics at speeds unheard of in the current analytics environment. Incorta reduces from months to days the time required to roll out new analytics applications, and reduces query and reporting times from hours to seconds.

Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Kleiner Perkins, Incorta is widely deployed in the Fortune 10, and powers analytics for some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies.

