Tech Mahindra Partners with the University of Texas to Launch Inaugural ‘Makers Lab’ in the U.S.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced the launch of it is first-ever ‘Makers Lab’ research and development center in the United States. Through collaboration with the University of Texas, Tech Mahindra professionals will team up with students to drive customer-centric innovation by leveraging next generation technologies.

The new Makers Lab in Plano, Texas is a testimony of Tech Mahindra’s focus on technology innovations to solve business problems by increasing efficiency and reducing time to market, thereby, enabling clients to stay ahead of the curve.

Tech Mahindra, as a part of its collaboration with the University of Texas, will be sponsoring research projects, and encouraging students to leverage cutting-edge technology solutions in their projects. Tech Mahindra would also be offering internship opportunities to around 20 students at the Makers lab.

In conjunction with the launch, Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a key global customer to use the Makers Lab to help create new technologies for real-world application.

“Innovation is the key to ensure that we are future-ready. Through our research arm Makers Lab in the U.S., we intend to inspire our partner ecosystem, academia and employees to focus on innovation in next gen technologies and customer experience. We believe it is our responsibility to invest in the local communities we operate in and initiatives like these help inspire and increase the employability of future technologists,” said Mr. CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra.

As part of its TechMNxt charter – a global program designed by pre-empting and anticipating customer’s evolving and dynamic needs, Tech Mahindra is focused on technology innovation, especially in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cyber security and AI-infused IoT solutions. The underlying priority is the application of the trending technology to solve real business problems of customers, by collaborating and co-innovating with start-ups, academia and partner ecosystem.

“The mission of the Makers Lab is to be a conduit between academia, research and businesses to provide solutions to its customers and provide a space for these partners to tinker with disruptive technology that we feel will make the enterprise of the future. The technological mission of the Lab is to understand intelligence at its primal level, and to come up with solutions which are practical and have a far reaching effect," said Nikhil Malhotra, Head of Makers Lab at Tech Mahindra.

With the launch of the Makers Lab in the U.S., Tech Mahindra now has seven R&D centers globally. In April 2018, the global IT firm collaborated with long-term client and partner, British Telecom (BT) at the Adastral Park research campus, home of the world-renowned BT Labs to open the first Makers Lab in the UK. Tech Mahindra has also created Labs in four locations across India – at Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru – and today also announced the opening of a new Lab in Munich, Germany.

Some of the platforms that have been developed through Tech Mahindra’s Makers Labs include Entellio, a conversation platform which is being used by Tech Mahindra internally and also given to customers; X-retail, which uses augmented reality and sensors for retail clients; and, the Lab also has an indigenously built robot called “Saarthi” which acts a telepresence robot inside the Lab ushering in the era of workplace 20-20.

