LabConnect and Symphony Clinical Research Partner to Improve In-Home Clinical Services

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabConnect, LLC, a leading global provider of central laboratory and support services for biopharmaceutical, medical device and contract research organizations, and Symphony Clinical Research, a worldwide, innovative in-home clinical service provider, today announced a strategic collaboration. The two companies have worked together on 17 studies over 12 years and will now focus on seamlessly integrating company services to support the clinical research industry.

By changing the place of the clinical trial to the patient’s home, office or destination, Symphony supports study sponsors, removing barriers to their trials by enhancing enrollment and retention. In-home visits greatly improve trials for patients, allowing them to associate the clinical trial process with a place of comfort and convenience.

“Our commitment to excellence drives the collaboration between Symphony and LabConnect,” said Nicki Norris, CEO of Symphony Clinical Research. “Together we make patient-centric clinical trials possible.”

LabConnect, which offers extensive clinical trial services to support investigative sites, will provide customized clinical kits, specialized laboratory testing, PBMC processing, reporting and logistical expertise to expand alternative site testing to more areas of the international community.

“We value long-term successful relationships and our 12-year collaboration with Symphony exemplifies this,” said Eric Hayashi, CEO of LabConnect. “Together we’re dramatically changing clinical trial conduct — ultimately helping to bring new medications to market more quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively and improving lives across the globe.”

The collaboration will streamline clients’ clinical trial conduct through co-developed processes and tools, such as improving clinical kit designs for home health nurses, streamlining reporting for home visits and optimizing clinical collection kit logistics including inbound and outbound shipping. In addition, LabConnect and Symphony will develop client informational materials to educate all stakeholders throughout the process.

About LabConnect, LLC

Founded in 2002, LabConnect provides global central laboratory and client-inspired support services including routine and specialized laboratory testing, kit building, sample management, data management, biorepository and scientific support services for biopharmaceutical and CRO clients. LabConnect’s unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for their central laboratory and preclinical through Phase IV clinical development needs. Learn more at labconnectllc.com or connect with LabConnect on LinkedIn.

About Symphony Clinical Research

Symphony Clinical Research is the global service leader in providing in-home and alternate-site clinical services to patients in all phases and therapeutic areas of clinical trials. In-home services can be used in all patient populations from neonatal through geriatrics. Since 2003, Symphony has been bringing the clinical trial visit to patients’ homes and alternate sites making it more convenient for patients across the globe to participate in clinical trials. Symphony services have significantly accelerated the pace of clinical trials by dramatically improving patient recruitment, retention, compliance and site productivity as well as increasing patient and investigator satisfaction. Symphony has offices in Vernon Hills, Illinois and Gdansk, Poland. Learn more at symphonyclinicalresearch.com.