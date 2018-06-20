CooperKatz Welcomes Three New Clients Transforming Lives Through Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CooperKatz & Company today announced its partnership with three new clients: INSIGHTEC, Pager and WAHVE Accounting. While each is distinct in its offerings, all three organizations share a defining characteristic: they are using technology to transform their industries – as well as the lives of those they serve.

INSIGHTEC is a global medical technology innovator transforming patient lives through incisionless brain surgery with MR-guided focused ultrasound. The company's award-winning Exablate Neuro™ is used by neurosurgeons around the globe to perform the FDA-approved treatment for immediate tremor relief in patients.

is a global medical technology innovator transforming patient lives through incisionless brain surgery with MR-guided focused ultrasound. The company's award-winning Exablate Neuro™ is used by neurosurgeons around the globe to perform the FDA-approved treatment for immediate tremor relief in patients. Pager is the digital front door to the health care system, supporting patients personally to access, navigate, and coordinate health care services. With an integrated technology platform and personalized clinical services, Pager enables enterprises to deliver a superior patient experience while guiding patients to better care and orchestrating the enterprise's partner ecosystem.

is the digital front door to the health care system, supporting patients personally to access, navigate, and coordinate health care services. With an integrated technology platform and personalized clinical services, Pager enables enterprises to deliver a superior patient experience while guiding patients to better care and orchestrating the enterprise's partner ecosystem. WAHVE Accounting is the newest extension of Work At Home Vintage Experts (WAHVE), connecting highly-experienced, fully-remote professionals in the “pre-tirement” stage of their careers with companies seeking full-time or part-time Accounting expertise.

INSIGHTEC, Pager and WAHVE join an impressive agency client roster which includes Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, CityMD, Fiserv, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Philips Lighting and The Physicians Foundation. CooperKatz is known for its award-winning work across multiple industries such as consumer products and services; financial services; healthcare; home and real estate; professional services; technology; and more.

“Each of these new clients adds further depth and breadth to the industries we serve as an agency,” said Anne Green, CEO, CooperKatz & Company. “We always look to build meaningful relationships with clients that challenge and excite us. It is an honor to support the missions of such innovative, forward-thinking teams.”

CooperKatz serves a national, multi-sector client base across six integrated service areas: Public Relations, Strategy & Consulting, Social & Influencers, Content Marketing, Event Management & Productions and the CooperKatz Studio, which offers video, design, graphics and other creative services.

About CooperKatz & Company

Founded in 1996, CooperKatz & Company is an award-winning agency focused on inspiring change and influencing behaviors. CooperKatz offers full-service public relations communications across consumer products and services; financial services; healthcare; home and real estate; professional services; technology and other sectors, and is a proud member of the Public Relations Global Network and the PR Council.

Find CooperKatz on the Web, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.