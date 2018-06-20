Comtech Receives a $1.4 Million Award From U.S. Prime Contractor

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 20, 2018-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp.(Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, its Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received an order for $1.4 million from a U.S. Prime Contractor to provide spares for the SIPR/NIPR Access Point (SNAP) VSAT.

“ We are pleased that we have the opportunity to provide these mission essential spares to this prime contractor in order to continue to support the Army’s mission critical needs,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Command & Control Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

