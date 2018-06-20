OPT Enhances Digital Access across French Polynesian Islands with SES Networks

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Office des Postes et Telecommunications of French Polynesia (OPT) is delivering enhanced mobile broadband and Internet services to residents across the vast French Polynesian territory through a new partnership with SES Networks, SES announced today.

Under the new agreement, OPT will access the powerful NSS-9 satellite’s wide C-band coverage to reach the sprawling Polynesian archipelago of 118 islands in the South Pacific and beyond. Connectivity on NSS-9 will enable OPT and its fully-owned subsidiary, VINI, to grow their network to meet consumers’ and businesses’ fast-growing connectivity needs, and provide new and enhanced user experiences and services. OPT has been using SES satellite capacity to provide connectivity services since 2007.

“OPT and SES Networks have been partners for the last decade. It was thanks to SES satellites that we brought French Polynesia into the Internet age. Today, mobile broadband and Internet connectivity demands from residents and businesses are growing faster than ever. NSS-9 offers reliable coverage and a wide footprint spanning the Pacific Ocean – a perfect complement to our terrestrial infrastructure, as we expand our network to provide new and enhanced services that people need,” said Tehina Thuret, Telecommunications Chief Executive at OPT.

“Solid connectivity infrastructure is the backbone for full participation in the digital era. With French Polynesia’s challenging terrain, satellite forms an indispensable part of this backbone. Our partnership with OPT has grown from strength to strength over the past decade, as they pave the way towards wider and enhanced connectivity across French Polynesia. We are proud that NSS-9 will be a key enabler of OPT and VINI’s expansion programme to bring new services, opportunities, and experiences to people across the South Pacific,” said Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific, SES Networks.

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Library

White Papers

About SES

SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com