Knoxville-Area Boys & Girls Club Youth Get Donated Helmets, Lessons in Bike Safety from UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State Representatives Bill Dunn, Eddie Smith and Jason Zachary joined members of the Knoxville Police Department, UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound and UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclists to help the Boys & Girls Club children choose their helmets, lead healthy stretches and provide bicycle safety demonstrations. The kids personalized their own helmets with colorful stickers and decals to encourage them to wear their helmets when cycling. UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclist Travis McCabe discussed nutrition, the benefits of exercise and bike safety with the children, and encouraged them to attend and cheer on all the pro-cyclists during the U.S. Pro Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships June 21-24 in downtown Knoxville (Video: Brad Coulter).

Tennessee Lt. Governor Randy McNally looks on as UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclist Travis McCabe and mascot Dr. Health E. Hound lead members of the Boys & Girls Club in series of healthy exercise as part of a fun-filled event in advance of U.S. Pro Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships, June 21-24 in downtown Knoxville (Photo: Erika Bentley).

Boys & Girls Club members greet UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound as part of a fun-filled event in advance of the U.S. Pro Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships June 21-24 in downtown Knoxville. At the event, kids were joined by community leaders, members of the Knoxville Police Department and UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclists to help them choose their helmets and encourage them to wear their helmets when cycling (Photo: Erika Bentley).

Boys & Girls Club members greet UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound as part of a fun-filled event in advance of the U.S. Pro Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships June 21-24 in downtown Knoxville. At the event, kids were joined by community leaders, members of the Knoxville Police Department and UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclists to help them choose their helmets and encourage them to wear their helmets when cycling (Photo: Erika Bentley).

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclists teamed up with the Knoxville Police Department Bike Unit to donate new bike helmets and provide bike safety demonstrations to more than 150 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

The event encouraged healthy, active lifestyles. UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclist Travis McCabe discussed nutrition, the benefits of exercise and bike safety with the children, and encouraged them to attend and cheer on all the pro-cyclists during the U.S. Pro Road, Time Trial & Criterium National Championships June 21-24 in downtown Knoxville.

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State Representatives Bill Dunn, Eddie Smith and Jason Zachary attended the event. They joined members of the Knoxville Police Department, UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound and UnitedHealthcare pro-cyclists to help the Boys & Girls Club children choose their helmets, lead healthy stretches and provide bicycle safety demonstrations. The kids personalized their own helmets with colorful stickers and decals to encourage them to wear their helmets when cycling.

Learn more about the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling team at www.uhcprocycling.com.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Clubs serve over 8,300 youth and teens in grades K-12 with quality programming all summer and after school. There are 15 locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon and North Anderson Counties. Club sites include: 3 school-based Clubs, 6 in traditional settings, 4 in public housing, 1 at Knox County Juvenile Court and 1 church-based Club. Boys & Girls Clubs provide a safe place for kids to learn and have fun while developing healthy relationships with concerned and capable adults. Club programming gives young people the tools they need to achieve academic success, live a healthy lifestyle and develop good character. GREAT FUTURES START HERE. To learn more, visit: www.bgctnv.org, www.facebook.com/bgctnv www.twitter.com/bgctnv

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.