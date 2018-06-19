Perfect365 Announces Collaboration With THE LOOK: ALL STARS, a New Make-Over Competition TV Show Hosted by Tori Spelling & Kim Vo

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect365®, the webby-award winning, augmented reality beauty platform with over 100 million users, is excited to announce a collaboration with the new make-over beauty competition show, THE LOOK: ALL STARS, which will be hosted by actress Tori Spelling and Style Guru Kim Vo. The hour-long show will focus on makeovers executed by respected hair stylists, makeup artists and fashion stylists who will complete and create two makeovers each episode. The show will take a 360-degree approach and allow the audience to engage with the show through a number of different platforms, including the Perfect365 app.

Perfect365 will create and release four new looks in the app each week leading up to the show so users can get a sneak peek of beauty looks, then watch the show to see how these looks were created. Perfect365 will also feature artists from the show in the Explorer Community as well as feature makeup brands from the show within the TOOLS section.

“We are excited about the partnership with Perfect365 as it allows viewers on the CW and MyNetwork the opportunity to try on looks from the show in real time so they can get instant gratification and engagement as well as learn about cutting edge products used on the set. The show features established talent from the worlds of fashion and beauty and we can’t wait for the viewers to get to experience those looks at home,” says Gregory Butler, executive producer of THE LOOK: ALL STARS.

Through this partnership, THE LOOK: ALL STARS audience will get to engage with the show in a completely new way, trying on looks from the show in real time or on their photos using Perfect365’s advanced Face Detection technology. This technology allows for the most accurate virtual makeup placement possible, both on photos and in live video in the Augmented Reality “Live Mirror” feature.

In addition, THE LOOK: ALL STARS and Perfect365 will host a giveaway with brand products from the show. The giveaway will start on July 5 at 12 pm PST and end on July 11 at 12 pm PST.

“We are excited to be a part of this innovative show that celebrates talent in the fashion and beauty industry, while also engaging viewers through Perfect365’s technology,” says Cara Harbor, Perfect365 Director of Marketing. “This on-going collaboration proves that digital beauty is continuing to grow and marks a shift in the way TV shows and brands will continue to utilize technology like Perfect365 to engage with their audiences in different ways.”

THE LOOK: ALL STARS will air nationally every week starting June 24 on CW/MyNetwork TV stations of Sinclair Broadcast Group. The first looks from Perfect365 will be released in the app on June 24, 2018.

About Perfect365

Perfect365 is one-of-a-kind because it uses advanced Face Detection technology that allows for the most accurate virtual makeup placement possible, both on photos and in live video. As a result, any makeup design looks realistic because the app knows exactly where eyeshadow should be applied, how to contour the cheekbones, where to place eyeliner, and now even where to apply lashes. With more than 200 one-tap makeup looks, over 20 customizable makeup and tweaking tools, Style it! clothing and accessory recommendations, hair styles, and step-by-step tutorials for recreating looks in real-life, Perfect365 has become the go-to app for selfie, makeup and fashion enthusiasts around the world.

The app has become the makeup and entertainment industries’ fully customizable digital platform, allowing users to try on looks from GSN’s hit TV show Skin Wars, Universal’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and Sony’s Pixels. Users also benefit from the app’s “try before you buy and apply” digital makeup looks from top brands including celebrity makeup artist Susan Thompson’s eponymous label, Michelle Phan’s beauty box ipsy, Ardell, Chella and the fast growing indie label Nudestix.

About The Series:

THE LOOK: ALL STARS is a one-hour reality TV competition series, airing prime-time Sundays from June 24th, syndicated nationally across CW and MyTV Network stations. The show is focused on head to toe makeovers performed by respected established hair, makeup and fashion stylists who compete and deliver two makeovers per episode. For continuous updates on the show, participants, products used and behind the scenes follow @thelookallstars, #thelookallstars. www.thelookallstars.com