KEW Announces Implementation of Variable Voting Share Structure

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KEW MEDIA GROUP INC. (TSX:KEW and KEW.WT) (“KEW”) is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to implement its new variable voting share structure. As previously disclosed, on June 14, 2018 KEW’s shareholders voted to approve the conversion of Class B shares of KEW to variable voting shares, if owned or controlled by non-Canadians and common voting shares, if owned and controlled by Canadians, with 95% of the votes being cast in favour of the new share structure.

The variable voting share structure will enable Kew to comply with the Canadian ownership and control requirements under the Broadcasting Act (Canada), as well as the Canadian control requirements under the Investment Canada Act, which will, among other benefits, assist Kew’s production companies with qualifying for various Canadian film and television incentives.

Both the common voting shares and the variable voting shares commenced trading under the ticker symbol “KEW” on the TSX, such that the new structure is not expected to impact KEW’s trading liquidity.

ABOUT KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.

KEW MEDIA GROUP is a leading publicly-listed content company that produces and distributes multi-genre content worldwide. Companies included in the KEW family are the production companies: Architect Films, Awesome Media & Entertainment, Bristow Global Media, Campfire Film & Television, Collins Avenue Productions, Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media, Sienna Films and Spirit Digital Media; as well as the distribution companies: KEW Media Distribution (formerly Content Media Corporation) and TCB Media Rights.

With primary offices in London, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, the KEW MEDIA GROUP companies develop, produce and distribute more than 1,000 hours of content every year, as well as distribute a library of more than 13,000 hours, to almost every available viewing platform internationally. KEW aspires to offer great content from all over the world to viewers of all ages and tastes. The company promotes transparency, equality, respect, and inclusiveness and plans to grow with the benefit of people from a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds.