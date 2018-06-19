Columbia Sportswear Company Partners with Oregon Department of Transportation for Litter Control Pilot Project

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM) and the Oregon Department of Transportation have teamed up to clean up Highways 26 and 405. A new pilot program to supplement litter removal along the Sunset Highway was funded by Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle.

“ The image of our state is that it is green and clean,” said Tim Boyle. “ Our highways should be free from litter, just like our natural spaces.”

“ ODOT sincerely appreciates Tim Boyle’s generosity and willingness to improve our community,” said Rian Windsheimer, ODOT regional manager for the Portland area. “ The litter problem has gotten worse along our highways and we are eager to put this gift to good use.”

The new program will run from June 15, 2018 to June 15, 2019 and will allow ODOT to increase the frequency of trash pick-up from 3 days per month to 5 days per month. Tim Boyle would like others in the community to give to litter removal efforts as well.

“ I’d like to see other people come forward and make donations to ODOT as well – they can’t do it alone,” said Tim Boyle.

If others would like to contribute to the effort, contact Ted Miller, ODOT Regional Maintenance Manager for the Portland area at 503-731-8559.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company’s brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com and www.prana.com.