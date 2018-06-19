Craft Brew Alliance Announces New Board Member

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (“CBA”) (Nasdaq: BREW), a leading craft brewing company, announced today that João Paulo Falcão Vieira has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective June 13, 2018. Mr. Falcão Vieira replaces Michael R. Taylor, who departed CBA’s Board last month.

“JP is a great addition to CBA’s Board of Directors,” said David Lord, Chairman, Craft Brew Alliance Board of Directors. “As CBA continues to focus on accelerating its Kona Plus strategy and tapping into Kona’s growing relevance as a global lifestyle brand, JP’s international business experience and knowledge of the high end beer market will be extremely valuable. On behalf of the Board, I also want to acknowledge Michael’s contributions and support of CBA during his time here; we wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

Mr. Falcão Vieira currently serves as a Vice President for the North America Zone of Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (“A-B”). Previously, he held several leadership roles at Ambev Brazil from 2011 to 2017, where he most recently served as Vice President of The High End, and before that as Sales Vice President for the Northeast Region. He has a degree in Business Administration from the Fundação Getulio Vargas in Sao Paulo.

As part of the Amended and Restated Exchange and Recapitalization Agreement between A-B and CBA, A-B may designate two individuals as directors of CBA. A-B designated Mr. Falcão Vieira to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Taylor’s departure.

About Craft Brew Alliance

CBA is an independent craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers.

Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a dynamic, growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the growth and development of its brands in today’s increasingly competitive beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability.

Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.