HFF Announces Refinancing for Toringdon Office Park in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the refinancing of Toringdon Office Park, a six-building, 519,698-square-foot, Class A office park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, Trinity Capital Advisors, to secure the floating-rate loan through Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Loan proceeds are refinancing an existing loan for the six-building office park, which HFF arranged in 2015, and funding the development of a seventh building, Toringdon 7, in the same park.

Toringdon Office Park consists of six properties located at 3420, 3430, 3440, 3426, 3436 and 3530 Toringdon Way directly off Johnston Road in the Ballantyne submarket of Charlotte. This location, about 10 miles south of Charlotte’s central business district, provides direct access to Interstates 485 and 77 and the Interstate 85 corridor. The buildings were constructed between 2001 and 2008, and the park is 95 percent leased overall. The park’s largest tenants include Selective Insurance, Crown Castle, Heartland Payment Systems and TIAA-CREF. Toringdon 7, which is scheduled for completion in December 2019, will feature 198,195 square feet.

HFF’s debt placement team representing the borrower consisted of senior managing director Travis Anderson and senior director Cory Fowler.

About Trinity Capital Advisors

Trinity Capital Advisors (Trinity Capital) focuses on the acquisition and development of institutional quality office, industrial and mixed use real estate in the southeastern United States. The firm has acquired or developed over 18 million square feet totaling more than $2.3 billion since inception. Trinity Capital has acquired or developed some of the most successful workplace real estate projects in the Southeast, including Perimeter Park, Ally Center, NASCAR Plaza, Perimeter Woods Business Park and Westlake Business Park. Investments are capitalized through Trinity Capital’s Value Fund series and through partnerships with some of the country’s top institutional investors. For more information about Trinity Capital, please visit our website at trinitycapitaladvisors.com.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.