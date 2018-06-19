AWeber Introduces 24/7 Customer Support

AWeber customers can now access 24/7 live chat and email support for even faster response times and solutions to move their business forward.

CHALFONT, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AWeber, a global provider of email marketing and automation software, today announced the addition of 24/7 customer support, giving customers real-time access to AWeber’s award-winning support team.

Around-the-clock support will allow all AWeber customers to experience even faster response times and solutions to their questions, beyond AWeber’s already rapid response times, so they can get unstuck and move their business forward.

“Our customers’ time is incredibly valuable. We want to help you stay focused on getting things done in your business,” said Chris Henrich, Director of Customer Solutions at AWeber. “Whether you’re up late, crafting the perfect email, or awake at the break of dawn, building your next big campaign, we want to be there for you when you need us, regardless of where you live in the world.”

AWeber customers can access 24/7 live chat and email support for help with their account, including getting started, custom template design, setting up advanced tagging and automations, migrating from another provider, connecting to one of our 300+ app integrations, and more.

This enhancement to AWeber’s customer support represents yet another step toward improving the already superior support the email marketing provider gives its customers.

“In a time when many software companies are scaling back support and turning away from real, personal connections, we are instead investing more in supporting our customers,” said Henrich. “Our goal is to create true and lasting partnerships with our customers.”

AWeber’s extended 24/7 customer support is available via live chat and email. Phone support will continue five days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST.

About AWeber

AWeber, headquartered in Chalfont, PA, helps more than 100,000 businesses, entrepreneurs and bloggers increase sales and profits through its software suite of web-based email marketing and automation tools and educational online courses. AWeber works with more than 380 partner software solutions, allowing AWeber to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services customers already leverage. AWeber’s signature customer service team has garnered multiple awards, including Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

The privately held company was founded in 1998. For more information, visit aweber.com, subscribe to the AWeber blog, or follow along on Facebook.