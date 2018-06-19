Integral Care Deploys AlertMedia to Enhance Critical Communications: Mobile Platform Keeps Employees Safe and Informed

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integral Care, a provider of community-based behavioral health and intellectual and developmental disability services, is now equipped with AlertMedia’s mass communication platform to improve critical communications with hundreds of staff members working in over 40 Travis County locations.

AlertMedia has modernized emergency mass communications for organizations by delivering an easy-to-use software platform that connects people during critical situations, such as severe weather events and IT outages. AlertMedia’s web and mobile applications enable organizations to interact with their audience from any device, over any communication channel—such as voice, text, native apps, email, social media, and Slack—keeping their people safe and informed in a matter of seconds.

Like Integral Care, organizations of all sizes turn to AlertMedia for a reliable, quick, and simple solution to keep everyone connected during critical events. Time is of the essence in emergency situations, and AlertMedia’s intuitive design enables organizations to rapidly and easily interact with employees to improve safety, security, and business continuity.

“We evaluated AlertMedia and quickly began using the platform for our critical communications. We had previously used email and manual phone trees to communicate severe weather and office closures, but needed a more consistent and comprehensive way to ensure our employees were receiving important messages,” said Elizabeth Baker, Practice Manager at Integral Care. “Our Disaster Response Coordinator was thrilled when we began using AlertMedia to communicate important information due to the system’s ease of use and reliability. The ease and speed with which she can use her mobile phone to notify almost 900 people about closures due to weather is outstanding.”

With a large number of its employees working outside of an office, Integral Care sought a solution that would allow them to stay connected with employees in remote and dispersed locations. Effectively communicating with employees during emergency events gets more difficult when employees work remotely or are in the field. AlertMedia’s mass communication software—which includes multi-channel communication, two-way communication, and geo-fencing—has allowed Integral Care to get in front of critical events and improve internal communication.

“With many of our staff serving our clients in the community, rather than in an office, we recognized there was an opportunity to strengthen our communication process. AlertMedia came highly recommended to us by another health service agency,” said Baker.

AlertMedia enables organizations to send and receive unlimited messages with their audience via any and all channels, including custom channels that can be easily integrated using the AlertMedia API. With innovative technology and a new approach to mass communication, AlertMedia has taken a leadership position in the market. Hundreds of enterprise customers across all industries and in more than 90 countries are using the AlertMedia platform to protect their organizations, automate operations, and mitigate loss.

“AlertMedia is proud to have been selected by Integral Care, an organization that greatly values the safety and security of its employees. AlertMedia’s mass communication platform will enable Integral Care to instantly connect with hundreds of employees in all pockets of Travis County—which spans over 1,000 square miles—so they can continue to provide optimal care to the more than 25,000 residents they serve annually,” said Brian Cruver, CEO of AlertMedia.

About Integral Care

Integral Care helps people build health and well-being so everyone has the foundation to reach their full potential. Integral Care supports adults and children living with mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their services include a 24-hour helpline for anyone who needs immediate support, ongoing counseling to improve mental health, drug and alcohol treatment to help with recovery, and housing to regain health and independence. Integral Care helps provide a strong foundation for well-being. Founded in 1967, Integral Care is the Local Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disability Authority in Travis County. Visit integralcare.org for more information.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps global organizations securely and effectively monitor threats, streamline notifications, and improve employee safety. The company’s cloud-based emergency mass notification platform delivers communications that protect organizations, improve operations, and mitigate loss from any location, at any time, using any device. As the fastest growing company in the emergency communications industry, AlertMedia is helping organizations around the world improve their critical notifications, protect their people, and reduce risk. For more information, please call (800) 826-0777 or visit alertmedia.com.