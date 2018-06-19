Unity Technologies and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Alliance to Democratize Connected Game Development

BERLIN & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), creator of the world's most widely-used real-time 3D development platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Google Cloud. The alliance gives developers access to the development tools needed to build single and multiplayer connected games, and the robust infrastructure they need to build, launch, and grow games seamlessly at global scale.

"We're proud of the many Unity developers that collectively produce more than half the world's games," said John Riccitiello, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Technologies. "Multiplayer games have long been the fastest-growing type of games. Multiplayer games are also the most challenging to create and properly support. Our alliance with Google Cloud will help developers build multiplayer games more easily and operate them more cost-effectively, at a global scale."

Unity Puts Connected Games at the Fingertips of All Developers

While connected games are the most played, watched and successful gaming experiences, making them is a challenging endeavor that requires significant resources, technology and knowledge -- a hard feat for developers large and small. Unity and Google Cloud will empower game creators with a suite of features designed to accelerate development of connected games, starting with multiplayer game server hosting and a new open source matchmaking project co-founded by Unity and Google Cloud. Unity will release a fully managed version of the open source matchmaking project, integrated with the Unity development environment and running on Google Cloud. Right from Unity, developers will be able to access the advantages of Google Cloud - performant infrastructure, at massive scale - all without needing to become cloud experts.

“Much like Unity is dedicated to democratizing game development, we're committed to democratizing the use of advanced technology through the cloud,” said Diane Greene, CEO of Google Cloud. “We're excited to work together with Unity to ensure developers have the tools and infrastructure they need to build, launch and grow games at global scale.”

Unity Migrates Infrastructure to Google Cloud

In addition to building solutions for developers, Unity will be migrating its own infrastructure to Google Cloud. Through this alliance, Google Cloud is demonstrating its commitment to supporting game companies big and small. Both Unity and its developer community will benefit from Google Cloud's openness, security, scalability, and innovation through data.

Riccitiello continued: “Migrating our infrastructure to Google Cloud was a decision made based on the company’s impressive global reach and product quality. Now, Unity developers will be able to take advantage of the unparalleled capabilities to support their cloud needs at a global scale.”

Unity is committed to enabling success and solving hard problems for all its customers, across the many industries where its real-time 3D development platform is helping bring products to life. Unity currently powers more than 60% of all AR/VR experiences, supports 25+ platforms, and reaches nearly 3 billion devices worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://unity3d.com/connectedgames.

About Unity Technologies

Unity is the creator of the world's most widely-used real-time 3D development platform, giving developers around the world the tools to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The company's 800 person engineering team keeps Unity at the bleeding-edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with Unity reach ~3 billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 24 billion times in the last 12 months. Unity's renowned flexibility gives developers the power to target and optimize their creations for 25+ platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Gameroom (Facebook), SteamVR (PC & Mac), Oculus, PSVR, Gear VR, HoloLens, ARKit (Apple), ARCore (Google) and more. Unity also offers solutions and services for connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification.

For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith.