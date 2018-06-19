AlsoEnergy and skytron energy Announce Strategic Partnership

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlsoEnergy, a leading provider of utility scale monitoring solutions and the #1 provider of commercial and industrial scale solar monitoring solutions in North America, and skytron energy, a European leader in the monitoring and control of utility-scale solar energy assets, have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen global sales and support for the companies’ combined 14 GW of solar PV assets under management.

Providing complete monitoring, management, and control solutions for PV power plants, AlsoEnergy has built a strong presence in North America while skytron has established international presence in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“This strategic relationship creates a global partnership, enabling sales and support coverage to surpass customer expectations for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions. Increased global demand for solar PV monitoring and control and the industry’s requirement for the reduction of O&M costs have brought AlsoEnergy and skytron energy together to deliver this industry-leading integrated solution,” said Robert Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of AlsoEnergy. “This partnership demonstrates AlsoEnergy’s focus on strengthening our global portfolio of best-in-class performance management products, services, and support.”

Global PV installations are expected to top 100 GW for the first time in 2018, with numerous gigawatt-scale markets throughout the APAC region, North America, and Europe. To help companies manage increasingly diversified portfolios, this partnership enables AlsoEnergy and skytron energy to drive down solar O&M costs and streamline operations on a global scale.

“Together, skytron energy and AlsoEnergy bring extensive experience, expertise, and innovation, positioning both companies as global market leaders in a rapidly changing energy sector. We look forward to pioneering further growth while continuing to safeguard our customers’ renewable energy investments,” said skytron energy CEO Francisco Baraona.

About AlsoEnergy

AlsoEnergy provides technology solutions for solar PV projects and other energy systems, including DAS systems, SCADA systems, and CAISO-compliant RIG solutions. With over 6GW of power monitored at more than 20,000 sites worldwide, AlsoEnergy is ranked by GreenTech Media as the #1 independent software vendor for solar monitoring in the US commercial market for 4 straight years. Complete solution packages from AlsoEnergy pair hardware and professional services with AlsoEnergy’s leading software platform PowerTrack.

For more information, visit: www.alsoenergy.com

About skytron energy

Skytron energy has been developing integrated monitoring, control and remote monitoring systems since 1977. As one of the leading suppliers in the photovoltaics industry specializing in commercial and utility-scale power plants, the company has installed monitoring solutions in more than 1500 plants around the globe. The company’s core competencies include manufacturer-independent real-time plant condition monitoring, plug and play plant control, remote plant supervision, system migration of existing power plants and operation and maintenance. As a technology leader, skytron energy has received a number of prestigious awards, including the highly coveted Solar Industry Award for the skylog data logging system and the Intersolar Award for the PVGuard supervision platform.

For more information, visit: https://www.skytron-energy.com