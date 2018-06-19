It’s Official – Arby’s Now Has Coca-Cola Nationwide

The large ad measures 212,000 square feet (nearly five acres) and has been officially recognized by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the Largest advertisement. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arby’s today announced the completion of its nationwide conversion to Coca-Cola beverages, bringing together one of the world's most iconic beverage companies and the world’s second-largest sandwich restaurant brand. Arby’s drink fountains now offer Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid Light, Mello Yello, Barq's Root Beer, Hi-C Flashin’ Fruit Punch, Fanta Orange and Powerade Mountain Berry Blast. For a limited time, Arby’s is also offering a Coke® Float to celebrate the new partnership.

" We are proud to now pour Coca-Cola products at Arby's restaurants across the United States. They are amazing partners with amazing brands,” said Rob Lynch, President of Arby’s. “ We’re known for big, meaty sandwiches and variety that is second to none in our industry. We now have an incredible range of Coca-Cola beverages that perfectly complements our menu.”

“ We’re excited to welcome Arby’s to the Coca-Cola family,” said Kathleen Ciaramello, President of Coca-Cola North America Foodservice and On-Premise. “ Our two brands make a great pair and we look forward to bringing a variety of delicious and refreshing Coca-Cola beverages to Arby’s guests nationwide.”

Arby’s and Coca-Cola shared their big news in the biggest way possible: creating the Largest advertisement. The ad, which reads, “Arby’s Now Has Coke” and measures 212,000 square feet (nearly five acres), has been officially recognized by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS as the Largest advertisement. While it seems appropriate to make this announcement in a big city like New York or Los Angeles, Arby’s chose to display the ad in Monowi, Neb., the smallest town in America, population: one. Elsie Eiler, Monowi’s lone resident, mayor, bartender and librarian, has been a proud Arby’s and Coca-Cola customer her entire life.

Breaking one GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title just wasn’t enough, so prior to unveiling the Largest advertisement, Arby’s teased the big announcement by creating the Smallest advertisement in collaboration with Georgia Tech’s Institute for Electronics and Nanotechnology (IEN). Using a focused ion beam, Georgia Tech engineers etched “ A big announcement is coming. This isn’t it.” onto a sesame seed from an Arby’s bun. The ad measured 38.3um x 19.2um, or 735.36 square micron in area, and has been officially recognized with the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title of the Smallest advertisement. The Smallest advertisement was displayed inside an Arby’s in America’s largest city, New York. Arby’s guests at the 32 E 23rd St. restaurant in Manhattan were able to view the smallest ad by using a Scanning Electron Microscope provided by Hitachi-HTA.

*The official titles recognized and recorded by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS are the Largest advertising poster and the Smallest advertisement.

About Arby’s

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,400 restaurants in seven countries. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, bringing economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Georgia Institute of Technology

The Georgia Institute of Technology, also known as Georgia Tech, is one of the nation’s leading research universities — a university that embraces change while continually creating the next. The next generation of leaders. The next breakthrough startup company. The next life-saving medical treatment.

Georgia Tech provides a focused, technologically based education to more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Georgia Tech has many nationally recognized programs, all top-ranked by peers and publications alike, and is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. It offers degrees through the Colleges of Computing, Design, Engineering, Sciences, the Scheller College of Business, and the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech has 12 interdisciplinary research institutes such as the Institute for Electronics and Nanotechnology (IEN) with more than 100 centers, all focused on education interdisciplinary research that consistently contribute vital research and innovation to American government, industry, and business.