AirSelfie & SPRING to Partner on U.S. Retail Strategy

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirSelfie Holdings and SPRING today announced a partnership for the retail go-to-market strategy supporting AirSelfie2’s North American launch. As part of the arrangement, SPRING will provide an accelerated retail readiness process and retail-back methodology to prepare the AirSelfie team for online and in-store partnerships with leading CE, Mobile and Mass Retailers. In addition, SPRING will manage the Sales, Operations and Finance for AirSelfie in the North and South America regions.

“The team at AirSelfie have created an incredible and unique way for people to capture and share their most special moments and memories. Adding Spring’s collective retail experience and skills, AirSelfie now has all of the pieces to build, launch and grow its North American business. We’re thrilled to be partners with AirSelfie and we look forward seeing the AS2 at major retailers all over the U.S., Canada and Latin America,” said Greg Appelhof, CEO of SPRING.

“It has been very valuable for AirSelfie to work with a company like SPRING in the development of our retail go-to-market strategy,” said Stefano Cabella, CEO of AirSelfie Holdings. “We look forward to supporting the North American retailers with a roadmap of groundbreaking products that change the way consumers take pictures and share their social media.”

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign and launch of the original AirSelfie, the flying camera has emerged as a category leader. Now with AirSelfie2, it’s again redefining the category with improved technology, greater memory and longer flying time among other features. The AirSelfie recently received the prestigious Red Dot “Best of the Best” Award for design and has been nominated for numerous other industry awards.

For more information on AirSelfie, please visit airselfiecamera.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information on SPRING, please visit spring2market.com.

About AirSelfie Holdings

The AirSelfie products are the world’s first and only pocket-sized flying cameras that connect to your smartphone, allowing you to take HD photos of your friends and life from the sky. The AirSelfie products are controlled via the free for download iOS and Android app.

AirSelfie – the products and their accessories – have been designed by an international team of talent hailing from all over the world. Developers and engineers from Shenzhen, Italian designers, experienced corporate leaders all coordinated by the AirSelfie Holdings Group, which through its affiliates, manages development, production and distribution globally.

About SPRING

Headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Shenzhen, Seoul and Taipei, SPRING is a retail accelerator for the consumer packaged goods market. Using Spring’s proprietary Retail Readiness system, Spring helps companies build, launch and grow sales on a national scale. SPRING partners with established brands, entrepreneurial businesses and startups to ensure the brand is positioned to fully realize its retail opportunity through comprehensive strategic planning and access to the world’s biggest and best retailers.