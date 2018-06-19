Piedmont Healthcare Partners with Patientco to Improve Patient Financial Experience

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piedmont Healthcare, a private, not-for-profit organization serving nearly 2 million patients across Georgia, announced today it has partnered with Patientco, a best-in-class patient billing and payment technology company, to improve its patients’ experience with the financial portion of their care. The partnership will enable Piedmont to provide a more user friendly and efficient consumer billing and payment experience across all 11 hospitals, 24 urgent care centers, 28 Piedmont QuickCare locations, and 555 Piedmont Clinic physician practice locations.

“When we analyzed our patients’ overall experience at Piedmont, we discovered there is significant opportunity for innovation and improvement on the financial side of their care,” said Matt Gove, chief consumer officer of Piedmont Healthcare. “Patientco shares our vision of delivering a superior patient financial experience today and will work with us to create new technologies to better serve our patients in the future.”

Patientco’s solution integrates directly with Piedmont’s Epic system to provide a comprehensive set of consumer-friendly billing and payment tools for patients and revenue cycle staff. Additionally, Patientco’s state-of-the-art payment infrastructure with enterprise analytics functionality will enable Piedmont to continuously measure and improve the patient financial experience.

“Billing and payment are often the last touch we have with our patients in their episode of care,” said Brian Unell, VP of revenue cycle at Piedmont. “It is important to our organization that we make the billing and payment process match the excellent clinical care they receive at Piedmont. Patientco provides the modern technology our patients and staff need to keep billing and payment in sync across our organization.”

"At Patientco, we believe that a patient’s financial experience should be remarkable," said Bird Blitch, CEO of Patientco. "We are constantly leveraging data to find new ways to tailor financial communications and payment options to the unique needs of every patient. We are extremely excited to work with the Piedmont team and are committed to delivering best-in-class solutions, service, and innovation that advances their mission for years to come."

ABOUT Piedmont Healthcare: A private, not-for-profit organization serving nearly 2 million patients across Georgia, Piedmont is transforming healthcare, creating a destination known for the best clinicians and a one-of-a-kind experience that always puts patients first. Today, more than 110 years since it was founded, Piedmont is known as a leading health system in cancer care, treatment of heart disease and organ transplantation with 11 hospitals, 24 urgent care centers, 28 Piedmont QuickCare locations, 555 Piedmont Clinic physician practice locations and more than 2,000 Piedmont Clinic members. Our 22,000+ employees dedicate themselves to making a positive difference in every life we touch and our commitment doesn’t stop there. In FY 2017, Piedmont provided more than $215 million in uncompensated care community benefit programming in an effort to better the health and well-being of the people in the communities we serve. For more information, visit piedmont.org.

ABOUT Patientco: Patientco is reimagining the patient financial experience by leveraging data to create engaging consumer payment technology built on healthcare-specific payment infrastructure with robust analytics. With Patientco, health systems gain the ability to transform a superior patient financial experience into an economic growth engine for the organization. To learn more, call 1-844-422-4779 or visit Patientco.com.