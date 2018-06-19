Cloudinary Launches Digital Asset Management Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary today announced the availability of its Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution, the first end-to-end DAM developed to help organizations realize the full value of their digital media assets and deliver engaging end-user experiences through on-the-fly asset manipulations and optimization, AI-based search and efficient workflows. The new solution is powered by the company’s award-winning image and video management platform which offers a unique set of asset manipulation and delivery capabilities and manages over 20 billion assets, including 25 million new assets every day, for more than 325,000 users worldwide. Earlier this month, Cloudinary was included as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s June 2018 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management.

Digital trends and technologies are influencing and reshaping online and mobile experiences, and these shifts are creating major challenges for brand and content managers today: images increase content view rates by 94%, posts with images boost engagement by 180%, and buyers are 85% more likely to buy a product after watching a video about it. This new world order puts business-critical media content squarely in the center and brands that efficiently leverage these assets are at a competitive advantage.

“As the largest independent bookstore in the world, with nearly 8.5 million assets and 60,000 new titles added each month, our ability to easily and efficiently manage our media assets while delivering optimal end-user experiences from browser to device is critically important to our business’s success,” said Andrew Lemert, Director of Information Technology at Powell’s Books. “We chose Cloudinary because its core platform combined with its new digital asset management capabilities will allow our diverse teams to collaborate and more easily scale the business as our needs evolve -- and the services team was committed to going above and beyond. We couldn’t be happier."

Optimizing Assets and Workflows via a Robust Cloud Platform

The Cloudinary DAM solution removes functional silos and bridges the gap between asset management and delivery, enabling creative, marketing and development teams to maximize the value of assets, streamline asset workflows and optimize the end-user experiences across all touchpoints seamlessly. Cloudinary’s cloud-scale architecture supports cross-functional collaboration without any loss in performance, and its robust APIs make integrations with different applications easy. Users can integrate with content management systems (CMS), product information management (PIM) systems and any project management tools, enabling a connected journey from asset creation and organization to manipulation and end-user delivery.

“Companies understand the power of visual and interactive experiences for creating better user engagement, but struggle to deliver them due to the complexities that exist within today’s fragmented digital media ecosystem,” said Itai Lahan, Co-founder and CEO, Cloudinary. “For far too long brands have been relying on point solutions that address pieces and parts of the DAM puzzle, and we set out to address those shortcomings with our latest offering so brands can stay focused on executing compelling and personalized online and mobile experiences. We’re thrilled with the customer response to date and look forward to adding new features and integrations over the coming months.”

Cloudinary’s end-to-end DAM solution offers several features for marketers and developers including:

Efficient and Rapid Upload: Drag and drop any asset type in bulk to the media library or upload assets from various external sources including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Dropbox and Shutterstock. Easily embed Cloudinary’s Upload Widget into any application or website for greater flexibility.

Drag and drop any asset type in bulk to the media library or upload assets from various external sources including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Dropbox and Shutterstock. Easily embed Cloudinary’s Upload Widget into any application or website for greater flexibility. Easily Extend and Integrate with Your Workflows: Cloudinary’s APIs and integrations allow you to use your CMS, PIM systems and any project management tools to better streamline the creation to delivery process.

Cloudinary’s APIs and integrations allow you to use your CMS, PIM systems and any project management tools to better streamline the creation to delivery process. Customizable Metadata and AI-based Content Analysis: Organize assets into folders with role-based permission control, leverage AI-based content analysis for automatic tagging of images and videos to make the library easy to search and browse. Easily extract and store existing metadata and add custom metadata.

Organize assets into folders with role-based permission control, leverage AI-based content analysis for automatic tagging of images and videos to make the library easy to search and browse. Easily extract and store existing metadata and add custom metadata. Advanced Search and Discovery: Leverage advanced search features with any combination of attributes and filters, including asset type, size, color, tags, metadata, and browse search results displayed as visual thumbnails with associated metadata and tags.

Leverage advanced search features with any combination of attributes and filters, including asset type, size, color, tags, metadata, and browse search results displayed as visual thumbnails with associated metadata and tags. Dynamic Manipulations and Performance Optimization: Dynamically manipulate images and videos using simple controls, and easily apply enhancements, filters and effects. Optimize performance for every device and network by automatically choosing the most efficient format, adjusting quality compression, and resizing and cropping images to serve the most optimal version.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary provides a cloud-based media full-stack solution for the world’s top brands. With offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary has quickly become the de facto solution for web developers and marketers to manage images, videos and other rich media assets and deliver an optimal end user experience. Cloudinary has more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including AMC, Answers.com, Bleacher Report, Cars.com, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Fairfax Media, Forbes, Gizmodo, GrubHub, Hinge, Indiegogo, Lululemon Athletica, Outbrain, Stitch Fix, Under Armour and Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.