Avaya Cloud Solutions Now Available Through Telarus With Avaya Master Agent Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced that Telarus, the largest, privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the U.S., is offering Avaya cloud unified communications (UC) and contact center (CC) solutions through the Avaya Master Agent program. As an industry thought leader, Telarus will help drive Avaya’s Communications Cloud solutions through its nationwide network of sales agents.

“As the demand for Avaya cloud solutions escalates, we need qualified sales agents to help uncover and guide customers our way,” said Gary Levy, vice president, U.S. Channels, Avaya. “By joining the Telarus supplier portfolio, we can provide UC and CC services to meet the growing market demand. Our simplified process of onboarding, deploying, and managing the technology and customer relationship will quickly and confidently provide customers with the tools they need to effectively and efficiently run their business.”

“Adding Avaya to our portfolio is a no-brainer,” said Ray Hicken, VP of Operations for contact center and UC. “We look forward to accelerating sales of Avaya cloud to small through midmarket businesses by connecting our sales partners and their potential customers with Avaya. The teaming model Avaya brings to the market shows partners Avaya is positioning themselves for big things.”

Telarus sales agents can offer an industry-leading solution to customers which will include:

Unified communications services, fully hosted by Avaya;

Bundled carrier services, i.e., minutes, SIP Trunks;

Desktop options;

Delivery, management, and support, and

Monthly, subscription-based billing.

Telarus is the newest cloud Master Agent for Avaya. Avaya will host a booth at the Telarus Partner Xchange Conference on June 19-21, 2018, where sales agents can learn more details directly from Avaya experts.

For more information about becoming an Avaya sales agent, please email agentsales@avaya.com

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of 160 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses, we’ve assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter @Telarus.

About Avaya

Avaya is a global leader in digital communications software, services, and devices for businesses of all sizes. Our open, intelligent and customizable solutions for contact centers and unified communications offer the flexibility of Cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments. Avaya shapes intelligent connections and creates seamless communication experiences for our customers and their customers. Our professional planning, support, and management services teams help optimize solutions, for highly reliable and efficient deployments. Avaya Holdings Corp. is traded on the NYSE under the ticker AVYA. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com

