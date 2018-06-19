Inland Cellular Boosts Network with Suite of TNS Solutions

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regional wireless carrier Inland Cellular has migrated its roaming, clearing, messaging and signaling requirements to Transaction Network Services (TNS) in a multi-year deal which also includes provision for new LTE roaming services.

TNS, with its market leading portfolio of services, will act as a one-stop-shop for all of Inland Cellular’s telecom needs. Inland Cellular will also become a member of the TNS Data Services Hub and the CCA LTE Roaming Hub, which is powered by TNS.

Chip Damato, Director of Business Strategy at Inland Cellular, said: “We are delighted to be using TNS. We chose TNS because of the extensive range of value added services which the TNS Data Services Hub offers, including TNS’ interstandard roaming solution which we believe is one of the best available in the market place today. The TNS team quickly established strong relationships at multiple levels throughout our organization which ensured they understood our business intricately and could deploy their solutions with greatest effect.

“Working with TNS will allow us to significantly upgrade our network capabilities and quality of service as we can leverage TNS’ extensive reach, flexibility and technological capabilities. We look forward to working with the company for many years to come.”

TNS’ extensive network architecture supports both traditional and next generation telecommunication needs. Within the suite of services which Inland Cellular will be using is the TNS Carrier ENUM solution. This registry system has been designed to provide the most accurate numbering data in the industry, empowering operators with the regulatory and carrier data necessary to proactively manage their peering and interconnection relationships for improved routing and reduced complexity.

David Kaemmer, Vice President of Sales for TNS’ Wholesale Telecoms business, said: “We’re excited to welcome Inland Cellular to our telecom community. It is always a great feeling when you can help a new customer improve their service offering and become more efficient at the same time. The addition of Inland Cellular means the TNS Data Services Hub now has 29 US operators as members.

“Working together we can very effectively handle Inland Cellular’s legacy 3G services and help them to grow new inbound LTE revenue, while improving their subscriber experience with outbound LTE roaming coverage. The TNS Data Services Hub and Carrier ENUM solutions will also support their move to next-generation services, such as VoLTE, quickly and easily when their business plan requires.”

From small rural operators in the US to the largest multi-national carriers, TNS has over 500 operator customers and addresses the full needs of wireless and wireline operators in the US and globally. TNS’ networks have been specifically designed and configured for the transmission of transaction-related time sensitive data and support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols.

Since it was founded in 1990, TNS has grown to provide services in more than 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and offers 24x7x365 support via its Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For more information about TNS please visit www.tnsi.com.

