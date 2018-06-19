Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Adds Munster Specialty Surgery Center to Its Medicare Advantage Provider Network

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana (Anthem) is committed to increasing consumer access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. As part of this commitment, Anthem and Munster Specialty Surgery Center (Munster) announced today that Anthem will be adding Munster to its preferred list of care providers for its Anthem MediBlue Plus (HMO) and Anthem MediBlue Dual Advantage (HMO SNP) plans. Beginning in June 2018, Munster’s care providers will be considered in-network for these health plans, resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers compared to seeing a care provider outside of Anthem’s network.

“The addition of Munster Specialty Surgery Center is a further demonstration of our commitment to making healthcare more affordable and simpler for consumers by ensuring residents have access to high-quality healthcare services in their communities,” said David McNichols, President of Anthem’s Medicare Central Region. “Anthem strives to enhance our Medicare Advantage program by adding the plan benefits and care providers that will meet the needs of consumers enrolled in our health plans.”

Munster Specialty Surgery Center is an outpatient surgical center providing a wide array of surgical procedures in a cost-effective, state-of-the-art environment, with high patient satisfaction and excellence in surgical outcomes. Physicians are renowned in their specialties, which include pain management; podiatry; ear, nose, throat; and orthopedics, specializing in joint replacement and complex spine.

“By joining Anthem’s Medicare Advantage network, we ensure that more consumers have access to the quality surgical services of our highly trained physicians, nurses and staff in a facility built to exceed the patient’s expectations,” said Dr. Greg Fox, COO of SurgCenter Development, a partner in Munster Specialty Surgery Center. “Anthem and Munster share the goal of giving each individual the highest level of care.”

Some consumers are eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan today. These individuals include those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits; consumers who qualify for a special enrollment period, such as those who recently moved; or individuals who are turning 65 and newly eligible for Medicare.

For more information regarding Anthem’s Medicare plans and/or care providers, such as Munster, consumers can call (855) 866-4242, which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 15 to Sept. 30; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Oct. 1 to Feb. 14. Consumers can also visit the company’s online store at https://shop.anthem.com/medicare.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an HMO DSNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Indiana Medicaid program. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an LPPO plan with a Medicare contract. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is an RPPO plan with a Medicare contract. We do not discriminate, exclude people, or treat them differently on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability in our health programs and activities. 注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電1-888-230-7338（TTY：711）。 ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-888-230-7338 (TTY: 711). Other providers are available in our network. Providers may also contract with other Plans/Part D Sponsors, if applicable. The provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.

