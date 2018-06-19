Rozo Systems Selected as Hewlett Packard Enterprise OEM Partner

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rozo Systems, a provider of software-defined scale-out NAS solutions, announced today that the company has been selected as a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) OEM partner. Through this new agreement, RozoFS users are able to maximize performance, scale to meet future demands and adapt cost-effectively to virtually any workload by leveraging the HPE Apollo server family as their infrastructure of choice.

“We want to offer our customers the best option when it comes to selecting servers to run our software-defined solution,” said Pierre Evenou, CEO of Rozo Systems. “Many of our customers demand HPE Apollo 4200 servers for performance and reliability. We are very pleased to be able to build our solution on the HPE servers under this new OEM agreement.”

The HPE Apollo Server family is built for the highest levels of performance and efficiency suitable for big data analytics, object storage, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

“Software-defined storage solutions are becoming an important component of the modern datacenter,” said Phillip Cutrone, VP & GM of the WW OEM Business for HPE. “Customers will benefit from Rozo Systems’ new extended offering that runs on the industry’s best server portfolio from HPE.”

RozoFS is a file system for distributed storage that can be deployed in any cloud: public, private or hybrid, delivering both high performance and high availability of the data. A patented erasure coding technology, the Mojette Transform, works fast and efficiently on small files and on sequential workloads. The erasure-coded data is protected against the failure of a storage node and the failure of multiple disks on the same node.

About Rozo Systems

Rozo Systems is a provider of software-defined scale-out Network Attached Storage solutions. RozoFS delivers real-time performance, high resiliency and low cost for petabytes of multi-user storage systems. The core of its patented technology is a unique erasure coding algorithm with unmatched performance. It runs on any standard x86 servers powered by Linux. With headquarters in Nantes, France and the U.S. office in San Mateo, California, Rozo Systems benefits from an experienced team that combines talents from the high-tech industry and research labs, and from the support of its investment partners Nestadio Capital and Ouest Angels Capital. For more information, visit www.rozosystems.com or email info@rozosystems.com.

RozoFS is a trademark of Rozo Systems SAS. All other tradenames and trademarks are the property of their respective holders.