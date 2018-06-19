August Home Partners With Alarm.com to Deliver Smarter Front Door Security

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August Home, Inc, the leading provider of smart and secure front door solutions, today announced a partnership with Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, to strengthen the security of the front door. By integrating the August Smart Lock Pro into the Alarm.com platform, homeowners with smart home security systems powered by Alarm.com will be able to remotely control access to the front door, manage their security system and connect to multiple devices around the home with a single tap on the Alarm.com app.

“The August Smart Lock Pro is the most trusted, full-featured solution homeowners can install on their front door,” said Dale Pistilli, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for August Home. “The addition of interoperability with Alarm.com-powered security systems further demonstrates our dedication to providing our customers with the highest level of security and convenience possible.”

The August Smart Lock Pro is Z-Wave Plus™-certified, based on the 500 Series hardware platform, and features the S2 security framework, the highest level of security in the industry. With support for Z-Wave Plus, the new lock is designed to integrate with popular security alarm panels, control systems and hubs. The August Smart Lock Pro is a retrofit lock which attaches to existing deadbolt locks, making installation simple and allowing homeowners to continue using their existing keys if they wish.

“The Alarm.com platform enables homeowners to intelligently connect a broad range of devices from leading brands, through our single app experience,” said Anne Ferguson, VP of Marketing for Alarm.com. “Introducing the August Smart Lock Pro to our ecosystem furthers our commitment to our service provider partners by giving them more optionality to meet a wide range of customer needs.”

Smart Home Integration with Alarm.com

Integrated with the Alarm.com platform, the August Smart Lock Pro becomes part of the multi-device smart home security solution that uniquely offers homeowners keyless convenience combined with total awareness and control of who enters the home.

Timed auto-lock and location-based locking reminders, with one-touch remote locking, help ensure the home is always secure, while Unexpected Activity notifications inform users if their door is unlocked at an unusual time.

Alarm.com’s Scenes feature incorporates August Smart Lock Pro into powerful, one-touch automation sequences where multiple connected devices respond to a single command. Coming home is easy with the “Home” scene, where a single tap on the Alarm.com app unlocks the door, disarms the security system, adjusts the lights and more. For secure sleeping, homeowners can tell Alexa to “ask Alarm.com to Sleep,” triggering the security system to arm, the lights to turn off, the smart thermostat to turn down, and August Smart Lock Pro to lock.

Availability

The August Smart Lock Pro is available for professional installers at wholesale pricing with a two-year limited warranty through August distribution partners, including ADI, Anixter, AVAD, Volutone, Wave Electronics, Worthington, and 21st Century Distribution. For more information about August Pro dealer services, visit august.com/pro.

About August Home, Inc.

At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions.