Vivint Smart Home Works With Google to Give Voice Control to All New Vivint Customers

Speak and your home listens. How to use the Google Assistant to control your Vivint smart home.

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivint Smart Home, a leading smart home company in North America, today announced a collaboration with Google to make every new Vivint smart home voice-enabled using the Google Assistant. Vivint is the first smart home services provider to give voice control to every new customer by including two Google Home Mini devices with every smart home system. Vivint is also adding Nest Thermostat E and Google Wifi as options in its comprehensive smart home suite.

The collaboration builds on Vivint’s integration with the Google Assistant, which makes it easy to control lighting, locks, thermostats, garage doors and security features in a Vivint smart home. For example, you can use simple voice commands to control your home, such as “turn the lights off,” “Ok Google, lock my doors,” “...turn up the temperature” or “...arm my system away.”

“Voice control is the easiest and most intuitive way to communicate with your smart home, and we want to provide this experience to more customers,” said Jeff Lyman, chief product officer at Vivint Smart Home. “The power of the Google Assistant to hear and interpret voice commands significantly adds to the convenience of the smart home experience, whether you’re locking doors, adjusting lighting or changing the temperature.”

Vivint customers can now choose the Nest Thermostat E, in addition to the Nest Learning Thermostat, which has been part of the Vivint smart home suite since 2016. The Nest Thermostat E is an affordable option to help consumers save on energy costs and has a subtle design to blend into any home. New Vivint customers also benefit from professional installation of Nest thermostats at no additional cost.

With the increasing popularity of smart home cameras, Vivint is offering Google Wifi to enhance connectivity for customers with doorbell, indoor and outdoor cameras. With Google Wifi, you can set up multiple access points throughout your home, creating a “mesh” network that delivers a consistently strong, secure signal.

“Today the majority of our new customers are purchasing cameras as part of their customized Vivint smart home,” said Lyman. “Google Wifi helps eliminate dead zones and is particularly beneficial in homes that have multiple cameras with 24/7 continuous video recording.”

To learn more, visit www.vivint.com/googlehome.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than one million customers. J.D. Power rated Vivint Smart Home “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Security Systems.” For more information, visit www.vivint.com.