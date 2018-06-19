Total Wine & More Selects Theatro to Connect In-Store Associates

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Theatro, pioneers of the world’s first voice-controlled mobile app platform for the hourly workforce, today announced that Total Wine & More will implement Theatro across its 190+ store network in 23 states. Total Wine & More, the largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits in the U.S., selected Theatro as their mobile communication platform, so their employees could be connected to each other, to headquarters, and to vital enterprise systems all while remaining heads-up and hands-free.

“Our customers are discerning shoppers who trust us to quickly provide detailed information and recommendations on more than 10,000 brands and products,” said Troy Rice, Chief Store Officer, Total Wine & More. “Our old walkie-talkie systems created noise and did not allow us to maximize our team members capabilities. In our Theatro pilot stores, we’ve reduced the chatter entirely and enabled clear, focused communication to deliver the best experience possible to our customers.”

Theatro’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution brings the advantages of Internet of Things (IoT), voice intelligent assistants, and new workforce-optimized apps to help improve in-store communication, worker productivity, customer engagement, and business performance. With Theatro, Total Wine & More will be able to:

Better communicate product and promotion information for over 10,000 SKUs.

Reduce customer wait time by optimizing register backup and locked case requests.

Improve the process and execution around online order pickup and customer fulfillment.

Reduce training times for new hires who will have access to enterprise-wide expertise at the speed of voice.

Reduce spend on new handheld devices by leveraging Theatro apps.

"Customer expectations have never been higher so it is imperative that retailers deliver a rewarding frictionless customer experience built on outstanding service and support,” said Chris Todd, CEO, Theatro. “By creating a connected workforce, Total Wine & More and other leading retailers are well-positioned to increase the productivity of their staff, create greater customer satisfaction and ultimately increase sales and operational profitability.”

About Theatro

Theatro, based in Dallas Texas, brings the advantages of IoT, wearables, and new workforce-optimized mobile voice apps together in a SaaS offering to provide companies in retail, hospitality and manufacturing with a new breed of mobile solutions for hourly employees. The Theatro intelligent assistant and mobile apps connect hourly employees to each other and to critical enterprise applications; with Theatro, employees stay focused on the customer, without having to look at a screen to access information. Theatro’s solution enables employees to play their role in providing an incredible customer experience while increasing sales, employee productivity, conversion rates and operational profitability. For more information, visit www.theatro.com/

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is America’s largest America’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits with 190+ stores in 23 states by year’s end. A four-time national retailer of the year award winner, the company’s vast selection of products, combined with low everyday prices and expertly trained wine associates, provides a unique shopping experience for the customer. Since opening its first store in 1991, Total Wine & More has been committed to being the premier wine, beer and spirits retailer in every community that it serves. For more information about Total Wine & More please visit http://www.totalwine.com.