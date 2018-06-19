Pica8 Teams With Dell to Add 1G Brite-Box PoE Networking Option for Legacy Enterprise Access-Edge Switch Stack Replacements

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pica8, a leading provider of advanced, open networking software, today announced that the company’s PICOS® network operating system (NOS) has been ported to the Dell N3048EP-ON 1G PoE Ethernet switch and is now available for immediate deployment in enterprise campus, branch and remote office networks. The addition of the 48-port Dell N3048EP-ON to Pica8’s growing hardware compatibility list of supported brite-box and white box switches means that Pica8 customers can now second-source a complete palette of open, disaggregated switch hardware for deploying PICOS solutions, ranging from 1GbE and 1G PoE access switches all the way up to 100GbE aggregation/core switches.

The N3048EP-ON provides enterprise customers with 12 ports of 60W PoE, 36 PoE+ ports, and two SFP+ 10GbE uplinks, making it an ideal candidate for branch office and retail store deployments.

“As the only enterprise-focused white box networking vendor in the market, we have an obligation to our Fortune 500 customers to provide a complete matrix of leading-edge second-source switching hardware, and the addition of the Dell N3048EP-ON to our PICOS solutions allows us to tick that last box,” said Jeff Paine, vice president of marketing for Pica8. “Our customers have been asking us for this switch since it was announced in May, and we are delighted to be able to offer it to them so quickly. Open, disaggregated white box switching – now proven in web-scale data centers – has finally given large enterprises a viable alternative architecture that allows them to modernize their entire legacy campus and branch office networking infrastructure.”

