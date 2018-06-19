IRI Announces Partnerships with SPINS, PlaceIQ and Geoscape to Enhance IRI Verified Audiences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced partnerships with SPINS®, PlaceIQ and Geoscape®, a Claritas company, to develop and deploy new audience solutions for IRI Verified Audiences™, which provides CPG manufacturers and retailers with unparalleled personalization capabilities based on actual purchase behavior, rather than modeled data. Partnerships with these three industry leaders enhance IRI Verified Audiences by combining IRI’s 100 percent deterministic purchase-based audiences, which leverage data from 350 million loyalty cards, with SPINS’ health-attribute data, PlaceIQ’s location data and Geoscape’s multicultural demographic data for highly granular audience solutions that are unique in the marketplace.

“As part of our ongoing effort to help clients delight their consumers through relevant communications, we have partnered with SPINS, PlaceIQ and Geoscape to develop new audience solutions, enhancing IRI’s unique position as one of the most accurate, trusted and transparent provider of purchase-based CPG audiences,” said Nishat Mehta, president of the IRI Media Center of Excellence. “Our strengthened IRI Verified Audiences now allow marketers to reach individuals based on additional relevant behaviors in addition to purchase, reducing waste of marketing resources and increasing return on advertising spend. The value of these audiences is a testament to the strength of IRI’s thriving partner ecosystem.”

The following three new IRI Verified Audiences solutions enabled by these partnerships are available to IRI clients today. They can be made available separately or in conjunction with IRI’s other industry-leading capabilities.

IRI and SPINS Health and Wellness Verified Audiences: Developed in partnership with SPINS, a leading provider of retail consumer insights and analytics for the natural and specialty products industries, this new solution enables CPG marketers to target verified shopper audiences across 20 growing and increasingly important product attributes, including organic, gluten-free, vegan and more.



“Combining our deep expertise in natural and specialty products with IRI’s 100 percent-verified, purchase-based audiences allows marketers to realize the greatest return on their investment in high-demand CPG products with vital specialty attributes,” said Tony Olson, chief executive officer of SPINS.

IRI Location-Based Verified Audiences: Reaching the right geographies is critical to ensure a campaign is efficient and effective. IRI’s new audience solution, enabled by the partnership with location-based insights leader PlaceIQ, helps marketers to reach households based on the locations they visit, including stores, restaurants and events.



“We are proud to continue our collaboration with IRI for Location-Based Verified Audiences, the only solution in the market that builds audiences with verified household purchase and location data for more effective CPG marketing campaigns,” said Duncan McCall, chief executive officer and co-founder of PlaceIQ.

IRI ProScores® and Geoscape Acculturation Audiences and IRI Verified and Geoscape Acculturation Audiences: Through IRI’s partnership with Geoscape, a Claritas company and leading provider of consumer segmentation analysis, IRI clients can more effectively reach households of Hispanic and Asian ethnicities based upon verified household CPG purchase behavior across major product categories.

“By joining forces with IRI to develop the Geoscape Audiences Solution, we have deeply enhanced CPG marketers’ ability to run effective campaigns targeting high-growth, influential households using de-identified, known purchase behavior,” said César Melgoza, founder and chief executive officer of Geoscape.

IRI is the only provider of 100 percent deterministic purchase-based CPG audiences and continues to innovate and enhance that offering so that advertisers can continuously improve how brands reach their consumers. IRI launched IRI Verified Audiences last year, with category, brand and heavy-medium-light audiences. IRI is continuously enhancing its Verified Audiences offering and is evaluating future partners to deliver the accurate and valuable audiences that enable clients to succeed in their marketing efforts.

For more information, please contact IRIAudiences@IRIworldwide.com.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About SPINS

SPINS is a passionate advocate of brands and retailers that promote healthy living. As the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics reporting, and consulting services for the Natural and Specialty Products Industries, its business offerings are helping retailers in this high-growth area to connect people with the brands they need and love.

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes.

About Geoscape

Geoscape provides automated intelligence systems, unique data products, research and analytic services for companies seeking to accelerate growth by tapping into the growth of new mainstream consumers in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The online Geoscape Intelligence System (GIS), the DirecTarget® database enrichment system and a variety of geo-demographic, consumer, business and media databases enable actionable insights that lead its clients to gain significant business advantages.