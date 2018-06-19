Idera, Inc. Adds Web App Text Editing through Froala Acquisition

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idera, Inc., parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of Froala, the leading text editor component for web applications. Froala will perfectly complement Idera, Inc.’s web application development products from Sencha, including the largest professionally supported JS component framework, Ext JS, and GXT for Java developers.

Froala, used by thousands of companies globally, builds a drop-in WYSIWYG rich text editor with a simple, but powerful, user interface for developing and editing web content easier and faster. In addition to the text editor, the company’s products include more than 170 pluggable, open source design blocks to build modern web applications. With the acquisition, the Idera portfolio now adds improved text editing capabilities to its Ext JS web development toolkit that is tailored to enterprise users who value efficiency, reliability and low maintenance solutions.

“Sencha’s Ext JS product is renowned for its high performance web grids and the quality of its huge library of web application components, and now customers will have access to the best text editing component for web applications through Froala,” said Robert Warmack, technical leader at Sencha. “This acquisition is perfectly aligned with the increasing demand for robust component frameworks that fit nicely with open source frameworks such as Angular, React and Vue while still also providing tooling that is lightweight and easy to use.”

“Froala has come a long way over the last four years. From a basic editor, our products are now used and loved by some of the world’s best brands,” said Diana Neculai, co-founder of Froala. “It has always been in our interest to push limits and take our products to the next level. We created a strong technological foundation and by bringing this to Idera, we can work together with the incredible amount of resources they have and continue to develop tools loved and used by thousands of developers.”

Sencha continues to align Ext JS tooling with open standards and makes its components to work better with other popular frameworks. The objective is to give Ext JS’ thousands of users the benefit of using the reliable, standard JavaScript tooling they’re familiar with for their applications, while at the same time extending usage of the 150+ rich Ext JS components in applications built with React and Angular, similarly to how customers leverage Froala’s products.

About Idera, Inc.

Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions – Database Tools, Developer Tools, and Test Management Tools – with products that are evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology companies.

About Froala

Froala re-imagined the web editing experience from its roots by creating an outstanding mobile friendly WYSIWYG HTML Editor. With over 6000 customers, including Fortune 100 companies, from over 110 countries all over the world, the Froala products are the building blocks for creating and editing beautiful content easier and faster.