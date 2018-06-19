Tribune Broadcasting Company Partners with Share Rocket to Launch MONETIZE Platform to Drive New Social Media Revenue

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Share Rocket, Inc. today announced it has reached agreement with Tribune Broadcasting Company, LLC, to launch the MONETIZE social media monetization platform across its local television stations. Tribune Broadcasting currently owns or operates 42 stations across the U.S.

Share Rocket’s MONETIZE platform will enable Tribune Broadcasting stations to generate previously untapped revenue from their highly engaged social audiences and content. Tribune Broadcasting will be able to sell social campaigns on an upfront basis leveraging the significant reach of their social platforms — similar to the way its stations sell traditional television advertising. Share Rocket will provide the exclusive currency for valuing these new advertising partnerships and a sales operations platform for managing this new premium inventory category.

The agreement follows a successful pilot with select stations.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Tribune with our new MONETIZE offering,” said Chris Kraft, CEO of Share Rocket. “The team at Tribune are pioneers in social media and monetizing their highly engaged audiences. We are proud to partner with them to provide the best solution in the industry to help them fully realize the value of their social audiences.”

“We are extremely pleased to work with Share Rocket and their new MONETIZE program. Tribune Media has been successful in building a very large and active following on Facebook across our stations. With MONETIZE we will be able to take advantage of our growing Facebook Live programming and provide significant value to both our viewers and advertisers,” said Michael Page, VP, Digital Local Sales, Tribune Broadcasting.

Share Rocket’s MONETIZE will allow Tribune Broadcasting’s television stations to see exactly what their social audience and socially distributed content is worth in monetary value. The platform automatically categorizes this new ad inventory based on the type and format of content. Content is then valued by category and by post, allowing it to be sold directly to advertising partners.

About Tribune Broadcasting

Tribune Broadcasting is a subsidiary of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), which is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 77 million households, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 54 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel.

About Share Rocket

Share Rocket is a social media ratings and audience insights company providing broadcasters and digital publishers an easy way to measure, manage and monetize their social media equity. Share Rocket is the emerging standard social media ratings and currency for the broadcast industry. Additional information is available at http://www.sharerocket.com, as well as on Twitter and Facebook.