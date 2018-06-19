Great American Insurance Group Expands Relationship with Duck Creek for Digital Engagement, Improves Ease of Doing Business for Independent Agents

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duck Creek Technologies announced today that Great American Insurance Group, a Tier-1 provider of commercial property and casualty specialty products and a Duck Creek customer for over 12 years, has gone live with Duck Creek’s AgencyPortal, a platform-agnostic, multi-channel distribution solution to streamline and facilitate interactions with agents.

Great American turned to Duck Creek to make it easier for independent agents to service existing policies, including billing, endorsements, and claims, as well to submit new business. AgencyPortal, part of Duck Creek’s Digital Engagement family of solutions, also provides the carrier with a single, consistent interface across multiple lines of business, and to third-party systems.

“Our previous system was limited in transactional capability and costly to maintain,” said Tim Reed, Director of Application Development at Great American. “With AgencyPortal, we have a standard portal that we can take to all of our business units, offering our agents a consistent user interface and experience across a variety of functions such as policy inquiry and reporting, and maintenance is far more cost-effective.”

Reed said Great American chose AgencyPortal for Duck Creek’s out-of-the-box templates, pre-built integration kits, and ability to layer onto multiple back-end systems, as well as the longstanding relationship between the two firms and the provider’s integration experience and expert insights on product distribution and agent behaviors.

“Expectations for customer experience are more sophisticated, and shifting faster than ever,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. “To differentiate themselves and remain competitive, insurers need to offer intuitive, elegant customer experiences like the ones offered by banks and retailers.”

Duck Creek’s Digital Engagement family of solutions is designed to provide intuitive digital interactions between P&C insurers and their agents, brokers, consumers, and policyholders - anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

“Duck Creek is excited to be working with Great American to help increase its top-line growth, reduce maintenance and operating expenses, and boost agility and speed to market,” Jackowski said. “We have the carrier and agent knowledge and experience to guide insurers through the complexities ahead.”

For carriers using third-party or homegrown back-end systems, Duck Creek’s Digital Engagement family of products are available as independent solutions, able to act as the front end of any billing, claims, or policy system.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, and education markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed on August 11, 2017). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. For more information, visit www.greatamericaninsurancegroup.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. All of the company’s offerings are available standalone or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.