NCR and Tata Consultancy Services Limited Enter into Strategic Alliance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.

This alliance will bring together the consulting-led IT expertise of TCS with NCR’s industry expertise and solutions to deliver end-to-end consumer engagement, channel transformation and digital enablement outcomes for targeted customers in the banking, retail and hospitality industries.

“We are pleased to be working with an industry leader like Tata Consultancy Services and believe that our respective customers will be able to leverage the combined value of our companies to transform how they interact with consumers across digital and physical channels,” said Ken Richard, Vice President and GM, Global Channels, NCR Corporation.

“NCR is a very good match with its complementary expertise in our key industries. We have a strong value proposition that can bring the best mix to the table, helping customers to stay ahead in today’s competitive market environment through our Business 4.0 Transformation,” said Anupam Singhal, Senior Vice President at TCS.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions provider that has been partnering with the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique, location-independent agile delivery model, a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 390,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $17.6 billion for the year ended March 31, 2017 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.