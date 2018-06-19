FirstClose Partners with Chicago Title Insurance Company to Provide Wider Range of Services to Customers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstClose, a provider of technology solutions for mortgage lenders nationwide, today announced a partnership with Chicago Title Insurance Company.

Through this integration, the FirstClose Report now provides financial institution clients with Chicago Title’s property search, legal and vesting products and services. The property search report includes items such as the last grantee of record, a legal description of the property, a list of mortgages and liens on record, the permanent index number and the latest transfer deed on file. This report can be used with residential or commercial properties.

In addition, FirstClose and Chicago Title’s full legal and vesting services include the last grantee of record, a legal description of the property in text format and the latest transfer deed on file.

“Our comprehensive title products and services enhance FirstClose’s home equity and refi suite of offerings to add efficiencies and further expedite closing times for lenders,” said Thomas Curry, vice president of Chicago Title.

“We are thrilled to be working with Chicago Title and know that this partnership will only improve our product offering and allow us to better serve our clients,” said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose. “Giving our clients options when it comes to products and services has always been a key part of our business. Partnering with a powerhouse like Chicago Title will help us continue to drive our business forward.”

About Chicago Title Insurance Company

Started in 1847, Chicago Title has stood the test of time with a solid reputation for integrity and stability. In March 2000, Chicago Title Insurance Company merged with FNF to become one of the largest title companies in the nation. Much has changed in 160-plus years, but the fundamental principles upon which the Company was founded are steadfast. They are outstanding customer service, untarnished reputation for integrity and a rock solid, enduring identity that is synonymous with the necessary expertise to insure your most prized asset: your home.

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose provides technology solutions to mortgage lenders nationwide and serves as a middleware application that provides access to a host of national and local real estate service providers via the web or through direct integration into various loan origination systems. The FirstClose reporting suite is the first comprehensive solution with capabilities to deliver title, flood, valuation and other important data elements in a single report. For more information, visit www.firstclose.com.